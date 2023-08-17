Movies | Ella Glendining has a rare disability – She made a film about what it’s like to look for someone like you

Eyes opening

Impassioned.

Surprising.

Such great quality words could be used to describe the new documentary, which will be shown at the Espoo Film Festival starting on Friday.

In an extraordinary video diary, a Briton in his thirties Ella Glendining is looking for a soul mate.

However, it does not have the kind of companionship that is meant by the word in romantic comedies.

In a personal documentary, the director is looking for someone similar to him. Another person with a similar disability to himself. Another one who would have similar experiences in a different body.

The search starts on the internet, anywhere else. At the beginning of the film, director Glendining finds a promising discussion group.

In his message he writes: Does anyone here have legs like that?

of Glendining the legs are as they are. He was born with them in a small English town in the early 1990s. Without hip joints and short femurs.

In the film, Glendining tells how, as a child, he didn’t really think about his nature. In home videos, he draws happily or bounces on a trampoline. During his school years, he then understood how others see him.

The movie is called Is There Anyone Out There?, which in Finnish could turn into a question: is there anyone here? By looking for his peers, Glendining believes that he will change, become more whole.

Attached is a fragment of Glendining’s documentary from the opening minutes, where the director talks about himself.

How did the search work? The director can answer himself.

Glendining answers HS’s video call at home and says that he is often asked exactly what surprised him while making the film. These curiosities have rained down a lot, especially after Is There Anyone Out There? after more than four years of work graduated at the beginning of the year graduated.

“ “I love and appreciate my body.”

Glendining says the surprise wasn’t that he found what he was looking for, but that he understood something bigger. “I went looking for a soul mate, even though I already had everything I needed around me in the disabled community,” says Glendining.

There was also another surprise.

“I understood that medically my condition was special and there is no one else like me.”

The information was liberating. Glendining realized that he, like everyone else, is unique.

In the documentary, director-writer Ella Glendining goes in search of a soulmate, another person in whom she could see herself.

In a video call Glendining admits that at first he didn’t really know what kind of film he was making. “It really wasn’t clear,” says Glendining.

“I was just very fixated on finding someone.”

The thought of a film that would show what it feels like to live in an unusual body also throbbed in the back of my mind.

Then a happy coincidence came to the rescue.

Filmmaking in the early stages, at the age of 26, Glendining suddenly found herself pregnant. He started keeping a video diary, from which the skeleton of the film was formed. Film was already familiar as a medium, as Glendining had previously acted a little on television and, more significantly, also directed disability-themed short films.

Glendining had in mind a couple of exemplary documentaries that he had liked: the one about the National band Mistaken for Strangers and about skaters Minding the Gap. Both are united by the fact that the story turns completely different in the end.

Glendining’s video diary also changes its shape on the way. What starts as a personal story is something else in the end: a social pamphlet against schematic images.

“It’s very empowering to be able to tell your own story and to be able to choose the images yourself. It’s up to you how you show me,” says Glendining.

“Non-disabled people just never get our story told properly.”

Excerpt from Glendining’s film:

In the movie Glendining summarizes:

“We think that disability is a fate worse than death. We think that everything possible must be done so that disabled children can be corrected to be less disabled.”

The way of thinking is called ableism.

It means admiring non-disability and at the same time belittling, ignoring and limiting the disabled as different.

“I love and appreciate my body,” Glendining states in the documentary. The picture shows him in the kitchen doing everyday things – as a message to the doctor and others like him who long for change.

Glendining in the film, you can also connect with the villain of the story through the internet discussion group, if you can talk about that in this context. The Ableist world is symbolized by the film’s American doctor Dror Paleywhich specializes in repairing disabled people with the help of a surgeon’s knife.

“We didn’t want to disparage him in the film in any way, even though I’m on different lines with him,” says Glendining.

The director Ella Glendining is also seen at the beach in the autobiographical documentary film.

To be central the life stories of Glendining’s peers emerge in the film. Is Naomi Bethell, which tells about the everyday life of an autistic person. Is the soul mate found by Glendining Priscilla Miranda. The two share their experiences with sex, among other things, because both have felt that they have become wanted, but often only as a fetish.

He is also in his sixties Kevin Donnellon, who are met in the movie on a video call. His part in Glendining ranks as his favorite moment in the film.

Donnellon, crippled by thalidomide, appears in the documentary in archival clips, an educational film completed in 1972. In a film reminiscent of social porn, 11-year-old Kevin said he wanted to be a historian when he grew up. However, his mother begged that the boy would never have a family, children, hardly even a job.

“I fell in love with the little boy in the archive film,” says Glendining. She decided to look up Kevin and found him on Facebook. The man had a family, children and a long history of activities for the rights of the disabled.

Through Donnello’s story, the film gets a historical depth: society changes, if so desired. Rights don’t grow without a fight.

The movie the end is more political than the beginning, which also shows how Glendining himself woke up socially with the film. He now looks at the starting point of his own film with conflicting thoughts.

“My starting point was a bit ableist,” Glendining says with a smile.

Apparently, he is not going to repeat that mistake. A new film is planned, and the theme is ableism. Glendining is now writing a script for a historical court drama set in the 16th century. According to Glendining, its main character will be the queen’s pet, a “court dwarf” in Glendining’s words, who has internalized ableism.

Until it’s time to let go. Until it’s time to think differently.

Is There Anyone Out There? as part of the Espoo Ciné event on Monday 21.8. at 5 p.m. in Espoo’s cultural center Louhisal (Glendining at the show) and Wednesday 23.8. at 4:45 p.m. Bio Rex Tripla 6 (Pasila).