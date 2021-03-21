Movies Elina Patrakka was awarded for her role as a fairy at the Malmö BUFF children’s film festival

Marja Pyykö ‘s Sihja Rebellion in the Air, seen in August, tells of children preventing an environmental disaster.

Finn Elina Patrakka has received the Nordic Star Actor Award at the Malmö BUFF Children’s Film Festival for his title role in film Sihja – rebellion in the air. It has been directed by Marja Pyykkö.

According to the festival release, Patrakka, 11, received her award along with three other young actors.

Sihja – rebellion in the air tells the story of Alfred, a lonely city boy who befriends the ill-fated Sihja fairy. When Sihja and Alfred begin to figure out why dead birds have appeared on the streets, they manage to prevent an environmental catastrophe with their inventive actions and fairy forces.

The film is scripted Cherry Island and Jenni Toivonniemi. The other head of the child has Justus Hentula and other roles Pirjo Lonka, Eero Ritala, Elmer Bäck and Elena Leeve.

According to production company Tuffi Films, it will premiere in theaters in August 2021.

Elina Patrakka has already seen several other films like In Juice (2019) and A greeting with a Christmas present (2018) as well as television series Nordic law, Fist and Sorjonen.