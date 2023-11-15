Movies | Édith Piaf is “brought to life” with the help of artificial intelligence

In the upcoming Piaf movie, artificial intelligence will be used to create a voice that resembles Piaf’s own voice.

Vocalist Édith Piaf the new film about her life uses artificial intelligence, which allows the French singer to tell her own story in her “own” voice. According to the news agency Reuters, the record company Warner Music and Piaf’s estate tell about it.

According to France’s Warner Music, the film Edith is in the finalization stage. The release date has not yet been announced.

According to the record company’s press release, it is an “innovative and revolutionary technological project that uses artificial intelligence to recreate Piaf’s sound and image”.

Edith Piaf is France’s most famous singer and a great star of chanson, whose most famous songs are La vie en rose, Non, je ne regrette rien, My lord and L’hymne à l’amour.

October 11 marked the 60th anniversary of his death.

Piaf’s story as a national hero celebrated on the streets of Paris has already been told many times in popular culture, both on theater stages and on the big screen.

The most famous work is probably the movie released in 2007 Sparrow of Parisin which Piaf was played by a French Marion Cotillard. He received an Oscar for his role.

Latest In a technical sense, the Piaf film is a continuation of The Beatles’ single released at the beginning of November Now And Then. The song was created based on an old cassette recording with the help of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence helped to isolate John Lennon’s a song he recorded in 1978, two years before he was murdered. Another deceased member of the band George Harrison’s the parts, on the other hand, come from the 1990s session recordings. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr added their own contributions to this material.

Last week, the single reached number one in the UK singles chart. It is the Beatles’ first number one spot on the chart in 54 years.

Now the number one name of the French chanson has also been brought to life with the help of artificial intelligence and old audio and video recordings. The artificial intelligence was able to process hundreds of images and recordings, some of them more than 80 years old.

The one and a half hour film tells about Piaf’s life in the 1920s and 1960s both in Paris and in New York. The story is told by a voice similar to Piaf’s own, created with artificial intelligence.

In the film, Piaf’s biggest hits sound like they did before. They use his original recordings.

Correction 15.11. at 1:23 p.m.: The caption incorrectly read that Édith Piaf’s photo was taken in 1969. The photo was published in HS in 1969. There is no information on the date the photo was taken. 2.32pm: Fixed the intro that said the film uses AI in the same way as the recently released Beatles single. In the single, artificial intelligence was used to clean the original recording of noise, it did not create a new one, as in the Piaf film. The story is not told by Piaf’s own voice, but by a voice that resembles her own voice.