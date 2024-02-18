Monday, February 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | Early favorites Oppenheimer and Poor Things collected Bafta awards

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Movies | Early favorites Oppenheimer and Poor Things collected Bafta awards

The Bafta gala is still going on, and some of the main prizes have yet to be awarded.

As pre-favourites The films that went to the British Bafta awards gala Oppenheimer and Poor Things have both won several accolades.

Christopher Nolan's guided by Oppenheimer has received at least five Bafta awards, and Yorgos Lanthimos directed by of Poor Things the balance is at least four prizes.

The Bafta gala is still going on, and some of the main prizes have yet to be awarded.

Regarded as the third pre-favourite by Martin Scorsese guided by Killers of The Flower Moon has been without awards for the first half of the Bafta gala. Scorsese's film is nominated in a total of nine categories.

#Movies #Early #favorites #Oppenheimer #Poor #collected #Bafta #awards

See also  Russia | The result of the gas giant Gazprom turned to a loss
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelenskyj under pressure: Victory seems more distant than ever

Zelenskyj under pressure: Victory seems more distant than ever

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result