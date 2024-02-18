Movies | Early favorites Oppenheimer and Poor Things collected Bafta awards

The Bafta gala is still going on, and some of the main prizes have yet to be awarded.

As pre-favourites The films that went to the British Bafta awards gala Oppenheimer and Poor Things have both won several accolades.

Christopher Nolan's guided by Oppenheimer has received at least five Bafta awards, and Yorgos Lanthimos directed by of Poor Things the balance is at least four prizes.

Regarded as the third pre-favourite by Martin Scorsese guided by Killers of The Flower Moon has been without awards for the first half of the Bafta gala. Scorsese's film is nominated in a total of nine categories.