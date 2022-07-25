Movies | Drugs have almost always been associated with Benicio del Toro’s roles: He tells HS that he familiarizes himself with the job like a journalist

Karlovy Vary

Spanish because of the name, many are mistaken for a movie star Benicio del Toro to Mexican. But he was born in 1967 in Puerto Rico, which is a self-governing territory belonging to the United States, a bit like our Åland Islands.

So Del Toro is a native American citizen, but he has been called the Latino version About Brad Pitt. The name and appearance have been reflected in the career.

Del Toro has stated that recently more Latino actors have come to Hollywood and more opportunities have opened up for them.

But many of his own roles involve drugs in one way or another – although he has acted in many other roles, including in the Spanish language he knows. Del Toro even had a small role as a Spaniard early on Bigas Luna in the movie Golden eggs (1993).

According to Del Toro, he himself has always tried to do his best, no matter what kind of role it was.

The most famous “drug roles” e.g. in the movies Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), Traffic (2000), 21 grams (2003) and Sicario (2015).

Other film roles e.g. License to Kill (1989), Suspected (1995), Predator (2003), The Wolf Man (2010), Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Won an Oscar for his role in the film Traffic. For the same role, he received, among other things, the Golden Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival.

Awarded in July at the Czech Karlovy Vary festival for his life’s work.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper met the actor in early July at the Czech Karlovy Vary festival, where del Toro received a lifetime achievement award.

Of all film events, Karlovy Vary most resembles a rockfest. Czech youths come there with backpacks on their backs and stay at the campsite.

Young people queued up for the movies with their festival passes. Separate screening tickets are usually not available, so viewers went to movies where there was room. That’s why there was enough of an audience even for experimental films and a strong aroma of film madness hung in the air.

The American drug trade seemed far away in the picturesque spa town of the lush Bohemian valley. But the movies led to talking about it with del Toro.

Benicio del Toro often played drug dealers at the beginning of his career. In the TV series Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014), he played the role of a drug lord.

His career in the beginning, del Toro played drug dealers in series like Miami Vice. In a mediocre filling of TV channels Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014) he portrayed a Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. Oliver Stone In Brutals (2012) he had a supporting role as a drug gangster.

“Drug films and series have become their own genre, which has replaced the gangster film that emerged in the 1930s. Drug movies are similar to hookers in that the worlds of both are exaggerated and therefore you can deal with all aspects of humanity in them,” del Toro reflects.

Johnny Depp (left) and Benicio Del Toro starred in Terry Gilliam’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998).

Some of del Toro’s most memorable characters have dealt with drugs in different ways, and by no means all of them have been bad guys. by Terry Gilliam Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas -film (1998)’s unrestrained Dr. Gonzo was in the dust most of the time.

“Dr. Gonzo was one of my toughest roles. I had to put on a lot of weight and it’s not easy to play a character who is messed up all the time. It’s based on by Hunter S. Thompson to a book that comments on its time, the early 1970s, so I had to do a lot of homework and familiarize myself with it.”

Steven Soderbergh In Traffic (2000) del Toro played Rodriguez, a Mexican drug detective who discovers the extent of corruption in the police force. Del Toro received an Oscar and a bunch of other awards for his role. Traffic was also highlighted at the Karlovy Vary festival.

“The war on drugs resembles the myth of Hydra. If you cut off one head, two new ones will replace it. Traffic charted the anthropology of that world. Traffic the sacrifice of the characters in that battle seems noble, but will they win anything in the end?”

In the film 21 Grams (2003) directed by Alejandro Iñárritu, del Toro played a former drug addict struggling with his guilt.

by Alejandro Iñárritu in the movie 21 grams (2003) del Toro’s character was a former drug addict and convict struggling with his guilt.

Denis Villeneuve In Sicario (2015) del Toro played a member of a joint US-Mexico operation that resorts to questionable means in the war on drugs. Former prosecutor Gillick is like a demoralized version Traffic About Rodriguez.

“I don’t agree with Gillick, but I understand him. There have already been such characters by Shakespeare. Revenge drives him.”

Differential Traffic and Sicario sometimes it may very well describe the change of mood in the long, bitter and futile US war on drugs. From a noble sacrifice, we are ending up with bitter revenge.

“In the United States, we often blame Mexico for drugs, but Traffic while doing it, a friend of mine who works at the DEA reminded me that many Mexican police officers have sacrificed their lives in that fight,” del Toro notes.

In Sicario (2015), del Toro plays a member of a joint US-Mexico operation that resorts to questionable means in the war on drugs.

DEA that is, the Drug Enforcement Administration is the drug police of the United States. The guy who works there isn’t the only one del Toro has consulted for his roles. He always meets people who do the same jobs as his characters, and that way he learns about the lives of his characters.

The way is derived From Stella Adlerfrom the most famous method acting teacher by Lee Strasberg after. Del Toro studied at Adler’s acting course at a young age.

In Strasberg’s model, the actor uses his own experiences to build the character, but Adler emphasizes imagination. Adler also taught, among other things Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro.

“Adler forced us to tell the stories well and not just to say one-liners. First you have to do the background work and then you can use your imagination. I always interview professionals corresponding to my roles. That way of building a role is similar to journalism,” del Toro compares and delights the group of journalists.

According to del Toro, the role of Che Quevara was one of the most demanding of his career.

Del Toro mentions Che Guevara’s the role Steven Soderbergh in a biographical film directed by Che (2008) as one of the most demanding of his career. Familiarity took him to Cuba and Bolivia to meet people who knew the Marxist revolutionary fighter. The role was awarded at Cannes.

When del Toro was nine years old when his mother died. Father moved the family from Puerto Rico to Pennsylvania when Benicio was 15 years old.

On his father’s advice, del Toro studied business administration at the University of California, San Diego. There he took an optional drama course and became so enthusiastic about acting that he left his studies and went to Los Angeles to learn from Adler.

“I stumbled into this industry by accident, but it was a lottery win,” del Toro emphasizes.

At the beginning of his career, at the age of 21, del Toro got into film 007 and a license to kill (1989) as the youngest ever henchman of the main Bond villain. The real breakthrough came around the turn of the century in movies Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Traffic.

Karlovy Vary the festival is the largest and most important of the former socialist bloc.

However, it is not as important a market place for films as, for example, Cannes or Berlin. That’s why big stars like del Toro go to Karlovy Vary between their films, when there is no filming or marketing.

Last year del Toro was seen Wes Anderson’s in the movie The French Dispatch. Next is coming from him Reptilefirst-time director by Grant Singer a hottie where he plays a detective. Post-production is still in progress, but the premiere should be this year. Del Toro says he’s only seen clips of the movie that seemed good. He also praises first-time director Singer.

Benicio del Toro’s most recent roles include a part in Wes Andersson’s The French Dispatch (2021). Also in the picture are Lea Seydoux (right) and Denis Menochet.

Del Toro hasn’t really dabbled in directing or writing in his career, but In Reptile he has participated in the writing – just a little, he says himself.

“That’s why I’ve had to deal with producers, which is completely different from working with a director. I can simply show the instructor what I would like to do. You have to explain to the producers by talking, which requires putting your brain in a new position.”

“But there are always challenges in making films when you don’t repeat the same story. It would be boring to always make the same movies and roles.”

