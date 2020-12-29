Movies Domestic filmmakers fear what will happen to the industry next year – Dare not take the risk of uncertain premieres

Restrictions and uncertainty form a plug in Finland and the world.

Of the year The first weeks are an excellent time for cinemas in Finland. The most watched domestic ones are usually the premiere in January and February. Finns flee darkness to the big screen.

Now the sector is in a state of uncertainty due to the pandemic. No one knows how the year will begin.

Of the year the first premiere was supposed to be a drama comedy 70 is just a number, where Hannele Lauri plays the lead role. In November, the production company and distributor made the decision: Johanna Vuoksenmaan the film will not premiere until the fall of 2021.

70 is just a number is an audience film for which a large number of viewers is expected. The production company and distributor have taken a risk of hundreds of thousands of euros, says Dionysos Films producer Riina Hyyti.

“The risk is for one film. Its success would not be replicable next week, nor next year, ”says Hyytiä.

“Our company’s cycle is also a new film about every two years. The previous Dionysos premiere was Aurora in January 2019, the previous one Tatu and Patu in the autumn of 2016. ”

The films make their results in their first weeks on the big screens. No risk could be taken with this film.

“A capacity limit of 20 people in cinemas would pull this production economy down the toilet bowl.”

Other shifted audience films include fairy fantasy by Tuffi Films Sihja and Class meeting 3. A dozen domestic premieres are still dated to the beginning of the year. The continuation of strict restrictions would certainly shift them.

Film company Morning is Juho Kuosmanen and Hamy Ramezanin home. It produces art house films that aim at the world.

Morning productions Hannaleena Haurun controlled by Fucking with Nobodyn the premiere has been postponed and directed by Ramezan First snow the international launch is still unrealized.

The challenges of spreading the pandemic on the field of art House are yet to come, Aamun believes Jussi Rantamäki. The films will be completed worldwide by 2020. Sometimes they need to be distributed.

“A plug forms. If the Cannes and Venice festivals are held in the summer and autumn of 2021, there is a senseless supply to them, which means that there is really competition for access to the program, ”says Rantamäki.

Kuosmanen’s new film Cabin no. 6 is just about to be completed, but there is a mystery when it will premiere. Originally the dream was Cannes in May 2021.

“Films like this go out into the world through big festivals. The overriding wish is that there should be festivals at all. ”

Hamy Ramezan’s film The First Snow premiered in October 2020.­

From festivals gain visibility and distribution agreements. Awards, such as Kuosmanen A smiling man victory in the second series of Cannes 2016, are an important lift.

Ramezanin First snow was brought to the big screens in Finland in October, although at the same time the opportunity to enter the top series of the competition took place. They require a world premiere.

“Fortunately, the first snow is going to festivals in the best possible way in these conditions. We will be able to tell you more soon. ”

Riina Hyytiän according to the domestic year 2020 was great. The beginning of the year saw great success, Steel dolls, Helene and That’s insane. In the fall, for example Tove drew the audience.

“There are great self-sounding movies. Eden, Board game and First snow represent a new kind of film narration. The year shows steps in the direction ”that would be going.

The clot warns of exhaustion. While film and series productions have got off to a good start, the extra work caused by the pandemic is eating away at creative thinking.

“In every situation you have to think about regulations and get excited, what if? We can’t anticipate, ”Hyyti says.

“Creating something new is on your feet.”

Director Renny Harlin’s Class Meeting 3 film in Helsinki on August 3, 2020.­

Realizing a colorful early year

Film distribution live on the terms of big cities. New premieres are coming no earlier than Friday, January 15, when the strictest restrictions in the metropolitan area are hopefully over. From the beginning of 2021, cinemas will be intruded – but no one knows if the release schedule on which the halls ’software is now being planned will come true.

There would be three domestic premieres in January: a pseudo-historical farce Potato, avant-garde drama Fucking with Nobody and seeking a family audience The story of the fell. They have all moved from October to December 2020.

As many as five Finnish premieres of documentaries on the adventure of the whole family have been dated for February. Vinski and invisibility powder.

The general public is expected at least Class meeting 3 – for single cruising, by Renny Harlin came to direct his first Finnish film in 34 years. The previous ones Class meetings received just over 500,000 and about 300,000 viewers. The film was due to premiere in February, but it was postponed and no new premiere has been announced. Class meeting 3’s moving to the fall of 2021 would be a severe blow to cinemas waiting for hard hits after 2020, i.e. new parts of familiar movie series.

Producer Jussi Rantamäki emphasizes that the sustainability of the film ecosystem would be paramount.

“It is hoped that alongside the production companies, theaters and distributors will survive. Right now, bigger films, which are funded by distributors with advance payments for cinema distribution, suffer the most, ”says Rantamäki.

“For us artists, shit really hits the fan if and when film subsidies or Yle’s purchases are cut in Finland. But what to complain about here is difficult for all of humanity now. ”