The Nazis for directing propaganda films About Leni Riefenstahl (1902–2003) will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. Riefenstahl made famous films idealizing the Nazi regime The triumph of will (1935) and Olympic (1938).

German Anders Veiel is the first documentarian to get to see Riefenstahl’s 700-box legacy in its entirety. British newspaper of The Guardian and Deadline– according to his website Riefenstahl-document contains fresh information Adolf Hitler from Riefenstahl, who belonged to the nearby court.

In the documentary, for example, it is claimed that Riefenstahl was indirectly responsible for a massacre of Jews in September 1939. She has already been known to have witnessed the Nazi bloodshed in Poland in the town of Końskie.

The letter, dated to 1952, states that Riefenstahl, who filmed war propaganda, also demanded that Jews be moved out of the way of her filming. After hearing this news, some of the city’s Jews tried to escape and were shot.

Documentarian Anders Veiel tells Deadline that after Germany lost the Second World War, Leni Riefenstahl began to blatantly distort her own history and ideology. The most influential filmmaker of the war considered himself a victim.

Riefenstahl maintained until the end of her life that she did not know about the Holocaust or support the Nazi ideology when she made her films. When asked about the toxic content of propaganda films, he appealed to aestheticism, the pursuit of beautiful images.

In the post-war denazification process, Riefenstahl was defined as a “supporter of Nazism”.

Striving to clean up her reputation, Riefenstahl later photographed members of the Sudanese Nuba tribe, a rock star Mick Jagger and Indian Ocean corals. He was also a cameraman at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Leni Riefenstahl presented her work at the VB photo center in Kuopio in 1996.

Riefenstahl’s underwater photographs were also exhibited in Finland at the VB photo center in Kuopio in 1996. Riefenstahl, who was 93 at the time, visited the opening of the exhibition. His last documentary came out six years later.

Riefenstahl-documentary director Anders Veiel tells The Guardian that he expects a strong backlash for his film, as Riefenstahl is still considered an important filmmaker.

There is no information about the possible premiere of Veiel’s documentary in Finland.

Correction 28.8. 4:43 p.m.: Leni Riefenstahl is in the story in the main picture on the right, not the left.