Movies | Disney’s Toy Story and Frozen are getting more sequels

Entertainment giant Disney relies on the power of its old hits.

Disney announces that he will make more sequels to successful animations Toy Story and Frozen. Also Oscar-winning animation Zootropolis – the city of animals (2016) is getting a sequel. For example, news about it Variety.

Toy Story four films have been made so far. In addition, a spin-off film was released in 2022 Lightyear. Toy Story sequels three and four collectively grossed more than a billion dollars at the box office internationally.

Respectively Frozen (2013) and its sequel Frozen II (2019) have generated billions for the entertainment giant. Frozen has also brought money to the entertainment giant with various ancillary products and adaptations from the Disney on Ice show to Broadway.

Disney announcement of the new sequels to the animated hits came after it told the company financial difficulties and large redundancies. Disney said on Wednesday that it will lay off 7,000 of its employees.

According to the company, the number of subscribers to the streaming service Disney+ is declining for the first time.