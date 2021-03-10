Movies Director Virpi Suutari went through the calls of the People’s Radio for 30 years and found out what drives us Finns: “Confusion comes from there above all else”

Virpi Suutari’s latest documentary will be celebrated at the Tampere Film Festival. It reveals what is driving the Finnish people.

What what does a Finn do when anger, sorrow or the joy of living floods his heart?

Since 1979, there has been an listening ear: YlenPeople’s Radioanswering machine.

There are still hundreds of calls a week. Especially the grown-up crowd grabs the phone when politicians ruin everything, a neighbor drills for a third day, a change in the world haunts or is in such a good mood that one is quite forced to sing to swing in everyone’s hearing.