Movies Director Virpi Suutari went through the calls of the People's Radio for 30 years and found out what drives us Finns: "Confusion comes from there above all else"

March 10, 2021
Virpi Suutari’s latest documentary will be celebrated at the Tampere Film Festival. It reveals what is driving the Finnish people.

What what does a Finn do when anger, sorrow or the joy of living floods his heart?

Since 1979, there has been an listening ear: YlenPeople’s Radioanswering machine.

There are still hundreds of calls a week. Especially the grown-up crowd grabs the phone when politicians ruin everything, a neighbor drills for a third day, a change in the world haunts or is in such a good mood that one is quite forced to sing to swing in everyone’s hearing.

