Movies | Director Oliver Stone slams Barbie movie without seeing it: “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time”

Director Oliver Stone points out that he expressed his opinion without knowing the content of the film.

Hollywood director Oliver Stone has regretted Barbie– his comments about the film.

The issue was reported by, for example, a British newspaper The Guardian and an entertainment website Deadline.

Deadline reported on Stone's speeches last summer on Sunday. According to Deadline, Stone had criticized Barbie-film in a radio interview before its premiere.

“Ryan Gosling wasting his time if he does this kind of crap for money. He should make more serious films and not participate in this kind of infantilization of Hollywood,” veteran director Stone said in a recent interview, according to Deadline.

Gosling plays the second lead role in the film as the Ken doll.

Now Stone has commented on his previous statements in the message service X. Stone points out that he expressed his opinion without having seen the film and was not familiar with its content.

“Thus Barbie's in the cinema in July. I appreciated its originality and themes. The filmmakers' approach was different from what I had imagined. I apologize for my ignorant words,” he writes.

Stone also wished Barbiefor the film and director-writer For Greta Gerwig good luck at the Oscars.

Movie finally received a total of eight Oscar nominations on Tuesday.

However, its star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were overlooked in the most important categories. The thing is has sparked debate in the field The difficult relationship of the film academy, which distributes the Oscars, with box office magnet films.

In Some, the treatment of the female creators of the Barbie movie has raised eyebrows also outright rage. The debaters have wondered why Robbie didn't get a nomination for her lead role as Barbie, and Gerwig didn't get a nomination for her direction in the movie that became a big phenomenon, which is about women's empowerment and self-discovery.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken.

Barbie was last year's biggest box office magnet in cinemas. It earned 1.44 billion dollars worldwide, or about 1.3 billion euros.

Barbie was last year's most watched film also in Finland. It attracted just over 680,000 viewers.