Movies | Director Lauri Törhönen discusses the work of a film director

Lauri Törhönen’s dissertation deals with the profession of a Finnish feature film director, its history, present and future.

Film director Lauri Törhönen will argue on Monday, October 30. Törhönen’s 355-page dissertation “Film director in Finland. Now. Finnish film director’s work processes; ethics, morality, technology and social relations” is checked at the University of Lapland in the Faculty of Arts.

The opponent is a professor (emeritus) Esa Saarinen from Aalto University and as custos professor (emerita) Kaarina Määtä from the University of Lapland.

According to the announcement of the University of Lapland, the dissertation is an “interim financial statement”, in which Törhönen deals with the profession of Finnish feature film director, its history, present day and “possible future”.

Lauri Törhönen has directed 12 feature films, for example Undressing (1986), Abandoned house, deserted yards (2000), Border 1918 (2007), Crow – Pole of Darkness (2012), Crow – Gambling token (2012) as well as feature length television drama films.

He was a professor of film narration and dean of the Department of Cinematography and Stage Design at the University of Applied Sciences in 1995–2006. He has received several state awards for Cinematography and other film awards.

In addition, Törhönen has written five novels and served as a city councilor for the coalition in Helsinki. In 2011, Törhönen won the Topelius prize with a romance novel for young people Cello & Ball (January 2010).

Rude career took a turn in January 2018, when Yleisradio published a story in which several women in the film industry said that Törhönen had sexually harassed them.

According to the women who accused Torhö, the film director was allowed to behave as he pleased at the University of the Arts for more than ten years. Törhönen, who was working as a professor at the time, is said to have engaged in not only sexual harassment but also inappropriate behavior and workplace bullying.

Törhönen was dismissed from the University of Arts and Sciences in 2006 after students expressed that he was unable to perform his duties.

As a result of the uproar, Törhönen also resigned from his position as chairman of Helsinki Cable House.

Next the day after the story was published, Törhönen sent a short press release through STT in which he apologized, but refused to comment on the things the women said. In February 2018, Törhönen admitted Arto Nyberg’s in a TV interview that he behaved recklessly, but denied the most serious accusations of harassment and said that his accusers were mistaken about the person.

When Nyberg asked what Törhönen plans to do next, he replied: “That’s a good question. This is such a struggle for survival.” In his opinion, the chief editors of the “top media” should have investigated the backgrounds of the published stories in more detail.

