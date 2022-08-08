Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Movies | Director Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

August 8, 2022
in World Europe
The director will participate in a limited number of interviews ahead of the premiere of his upcoming film The Kingdom Exodus.

Danish director With Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

According to a statement from the Zentropa company, von Trier is receiving treatment for his symptoms.

Directed by a Dane The Kingdom Exodus will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August, where it will be shown as a five-hour film. It is the third and final part The Kingdom series.

The disease affects von Trier’s upcoming film in such a way that he will participate in limited interviews before the premiere, says the production company.

In the year 2011 von Trier was banned from the Cannes Film Festival for joking that he was a Nazi.

Von Trier’s works include, among others Antichrist, Nymphomaniac and Dancer in the Dark.

