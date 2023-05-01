Movies | Director Jalmari Helander on Sisu’s success in the United States: “The hair is quite messed up”

The Finnish action film Sisu was the country’s tenth highest grosser in the United States during its premiere weekend.

The film collected 3.2 million dollars, or about 2.9 million euros, at the box office.

For the first time Go-film was shown in a total of 1,006 cinemas in the country and it collected 1.4 million dollars, or about 1.3 million euros, at the box office. Dissemination is one of the largest that has been realized in the USA for a Nordic film. The distribution of the film in the United States is managed by the Lionsgate company.

A foretaste of the film’s appeal was given when the trailer was released on February 21. According to Lionsgate, the trailer was viewed more than 20 million times on different platforms during the first week.

Sisu’s film takes place during the war in Lapland.

Lapland set in wartime Go is a straightforward action movie where Jorma Tommilan played by the gold digger and ex-soldier Aatami Korpi brutally takes revenge on the Nazis occupying Lapland, who stole his gold.

The film was directed and written by him Jalmari Helander.

“This is such a special situation that I don’t know if anything reasonable can be made of it. The hair is quite messed up,” says Helander.

The director is quite satisfied with the situation. According to him, the success did not come as a complete surprise, but the situation is new and the atmosphere is quite good. The director says that he tried to avoid studying benchmarks or evaluating possible success.

“I am satisfied with the whole Sisu process, everything is better than ever before, if the film is still successful there, then always better”, says Helander.

Helander thinks that internationally the low-budget action film has succeeded in speaking to the American audience with its ingenuity. Sisu’s budget was six million euros, or about 6.7 million dollars.

“I knew when I was writing that if I wanted this to become something wonderful, I had to spend time making it so inventive that it would entertain. The viewer cannot guess the solution to many things. I think it will surprise and entertain until the end.”

Among the films by Finnish directors, the most successful in the United States is Renny Harlin’s directed in 1990 Die Hard 2 – Just over my dead bodywhich grossed $21 million in its opening weekend and $117 million in its entire run. Die Hard 2:n’s production budget was 70 million.

Helander likes Go– film as a successful choice, for example, the fact that the distribution company Lionsgate decided to keep the Finnish name of the film in the United States as well. In the past, the name of the work has been used in international contexts Immortalimmortal.

Sisu offers viewers not only an action film but also a new concept.

Go is Helander’s third feature film. His earlier films Rare Exports (2010) and Big Game (2014) both received wide international distribution.

The movie producer Petri Jokiranta according to it, it is surprising and significant from the point of view of international cinema that a partially subtitled film with no major Hollywood stars in the roles can do well in the United States.

Although Go is a Finnish film, according to Jokiranna there are no cultural features that would prevent the film from being experienced emotionally and entertainingly elsewhere as well.

“This is a film in the genre of an action film, where it is easier to reach a mainstream audience, compared to, for example, a local drama film. They become more easily Arthouse or art films. There are wider audiences for action movies,” says Jokiranta.

According to Jokiranna, success has been influenced not only by successful marketing but also by long-continued work in creating international contacts. It already started about 15 years ago Rare Exportsa and continued Helander’s second feature film The Big Game along, Jokiranta says.

“Sisu finally redeemed our joint effort, that we got the film distributed in the world’s most competitive market.”

According to producer Petri Jokiranna, the success of the Sisu film in the United States is the result of long international work.

According to Jokiranta, the Lionsgate company that distributed the film in the United States has a special merit in the distribution of action films. Go gained considerable visibility in the country before its premiere. Helander, who directed the film, also gave numerous interviews to the US media before the premiere.

“They know the target audience well in the Yankees. We were very fortunate in that Lionsgate believed in the film so much that they allowed the brand of the new John Wick film to be used in the film.”

The trailer of the Sisu movie was shown in the United States John Wick Chapter 4 – at the screenings of the film.

“All this together, in addition to the fact that Sisu is simply still a good film,” says Jokiranta.