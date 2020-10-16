Movies Director Hamy Ramezan fled the war as a child and arrived in Kauniainen in the middle of money – Traumatic experiences ended in the film First Snow

Blue the van turns to Kauniainen to join. Film director Hamy Ramezan, 40, twists the wide steering wheel and mutes The Prodigy through the speakers.

“It’s here,” Ramezan says.

Kauniainen, Grankulla aka Grani. Here Ramezan spent his age 11-19.

In Jarl Hemmer’s alley, Ramezan stops a van in the terraced company’s parking lot.

“Dream. This was a dream for my parents. It was home, Opel in the parking lot and the school for the kids, ”he says, slamming the car door shut and going to see what the yard now looks like.

The family left Iran when Hamy was about seven to eight years old. They traveled through Turkey to present-day Croatia and reached refugee camps in what is now Serbia. In a year and a half, they received UN refugee status and came to Finland. The first year the family lived in Malmi.

“I gladly moved from there to Gran. This greenery reminded me of Yugoslavia. ”

Ramezanin the father bought a video camera to record new life in Finland. The VHS tapes the family sent to their grandparents in Iran.

“I also kept that camera with me at school, shooting along forests and cliffs.”

Ramezan amused how small the yard now seems. Here he once poured on artificial blood and then rushed in front of his mother.

“She cried in horror that my child would die. After that, Grandma beat me. ”

Ramezan notices that in the old house, the neighbor’s door still has a familiar name. He rings the doorbell, and after a long time the door is opened by a stooped man leaning on the rollator. Ramezan introduces himself in Farsi and the man rejoices. The old neighbors haven’t seen each other in a couple of decades.

“He sent greetings to the fairy. Oh joke, he said to Fai Ali. He still remembers us by his old names, ”Ramezan updates.

Asylum seekers often have to change their identity on the run. So do the Ramezans. In Kauniainen, their family’s last name was Mehdipour.

“I had just started at Gran’s High School when my parents decided to change the name back to Ramezan. It was hard to explain at school. ”

On Friday On October 16, Hamy Ramezan’s first feature-length fiction film will premiere in movie theaters First snow. It tells the story of an Iranian family who arrived in Finland, whose story is much the same as that of the screenwriter’s and director’s own childhood family. The film’s family name is also Mehdipour.

“It’s not quite one with our lives, but most true than any story we tell about our family.”

Ramezan drives a car to Dosentintie, where he looks for a specific detached house.

“Yes, as a child, I realized that people here have money.”

Ramezan can’t say for sure in which house the house party was held. But that’s what he vividly remembers how he and his cousin covered the Teen Party.

“Those other kids pulled the beer! We took the coke and the plaster bag and disappeared. ”

The memory ended First snowto the movie. In it, 13-year-old Ramin and his friend try to get a lot in the yard at a party until the little older young people who are there realize how small children they are.

Prior to the film First Snow, Hamy Ramezan has made three internationally successful short films.­

Hamy Ramezan has made three internationally very successful short films. The works have received the most prestigious awards in the industry.

The movie listen Ramezan co-directed a Zambian-Welsh man Rungano Nyonin with. It is probably the most widely distributed Finnish-funded short film of all time, as it has been seen at more than 300 international film festivals.

Ramezan’s films are set in the middle ground between childhood and youth and all have a perspective on the young boy. Movies are often in the middle or on the run.

First snowRamezan made the film for eight years.

“This film has been my manhood experiment that has transformed me as a human being,” Ramezan says and starts the car again.

Ramezan wrote the film for many years, three to six months for each version, always from a slightly different perspective. Gradually, the scripts turned gloomy in tone. The protagonist became an arsonist who refused to receive help.

“At some point, my producer Jussi Rantamäki asked if this is really the worldview I want to give to the public. ”

Ramezan argued that it is. He couldn’t admit that he wasn’t happy with the film himself. The writing didn’t taste good and he loaded the text with more anger and distrust.

“My human image was terrible and I was just trying to hurt my characters.”

As the work continued in 2015, a multiple number of asylum seekers arrived in Finland than before. Ramezan followed the news with concern and began to see himself as a threatening refugee in the eyes of Europeans.

At the time, Ramezan also left an Iranian-born Ali Jahangirin to travel with refugees from Greece to Finland. Jahangiri performed, Ramezan filmed and directed.

“It felt like I was watching my childhood war there and saw myself everywhere.”

The material of the trip resulted in a 2016 documentary Unknown refugee.

“There I learned to spit, ”Ramezan points out a small rock from the window of the pack.

“I was offered licorice there. I thought its giver tried to poison me and hit it. ”

When the car passes a red-log youth center, Ramezan says he won a dance competition there.

“I combined MC Hammer, Guns N’ Roses and Michael Jackson muvees. ”

Long Ramezan denied being traumatized from becoming a refugee.

“I have not been beaten or sexually abused, I did not recognize any trauma.”

As a young man, he used to tell of his getaway as a great adventure. How in the smugglers ’truck the father joked to the refugees that no worries, they are all tipped into the gorge and everyone dies.

In her thirties, Ramezan sought therapy.

“There was no other way. The feeling of feeling bad increased. My communication with people and even myself was broken. ”

Ramezan went into trauma therapy for two years until he felt his well-being improved and he could no longer talk about his past. The therapist felt the third year would have done good and prevented the trauma from reactivating.

The final turning point began three years ago when Ramezan became a father. He often found himself thinking of his parents, who were younger than him when he escaped the war. Despite the precarious circumstances, they managed to cover up her and her little sister’s biggest worries.

“I think becoming a father somehow caused that old trauma.”

One day Ramezan found himself vomiting in the bathroom of his home. Behind was a trip to Germany, where international playwrights had stated that the evil of his script was not credible. Ramezan was sure that his career in the film industry was over.

Now he thanks his producer Jussi Rantamäki for not abandoning him in a moment of despair.

The producer arranged for Ramezan to supervise the therapist’s work, but more importantly Ramezan considers Rantamäki’s own attitude that he wanted to help.

“Piece by piece, Jussi fixed my heart. It all started with trust in people. After that, the love for my own parents was born again and through that I got to enjoy filmmaking again. ”

Changing perspective has been a laborious and slow phase, but Ramezan believes it has changed permanently.

“In the past, I was annoyed by people who tried to see the positive side of things in adversity. Today, I admire such people. ”

Ramezan discarded his previous texts and took a break from writing. Good childhood memories began to pop into my mind: parents ’evenings with friends, fishing trips with their father. They are First snow basis.

“The film tells the story of my parents’ desire for life.”

Now Ramezan is excited about how his family will react First snow. It has real events, but also invented ones. The film Mehdipourit is waiting for an asylum decision in a Finnish reception center, their family came to the country as quota refugees.

Ramezan is particularly interested in his father’s reactions. He has moved the film to a few scenes from an escape from Turkey.

“The first eight years of my life in Iran were a war, and my parents ran after gas and food stamps. It’s no wonder that in Turkey Dad was once again enthusiastic about discos and bars. ”

Round is over.

Ramezan’s parents now live in Pukinmäki, so he doesn’t visit Kauniainen very often. Most of the circle of friends is still here.

Mehdipour’s family in the Finnish landscape in the film Ensilumi. Shabab Hosseini and Shabnam Ghorbani portray the mother and father of a family awaiting asylum. The daughter of the family is played by Kimiya Escandari and the son by Aran-Sina Keshvari.­

Korona ruined Ramezan’s hopes for an international premiere. First snow for a non-English-language art house film like this, the premiere is an important springboard for commercial theatrical distribution. When the film now premieres in Finland, it has nothing to do with the competition series of the most prestigious film events. Only films premiered at the same festival will be admitted.

Producer Rantamäki nurtures hopes that First snow will be included in the program of the Berlin Film Festival in the spring. Hamy Ramezan was already certain by the summer that the virus would close all movie theaters and no one would see the movie.

“Now that the premiere, however, be arranged, I am only grateful.”

When young Ramezan was frustrated if people asked where he came from, and he didn’t always answer. As a filmmaker, Ramezan holds his native country and mother tongue prominently on display. First snowwhen making the film, the hardest part was finding a suitable person for the role of the mother of the Mehdipour family.

“When it comes to a refugee film, the actors automatically took on a suffering look in the auditions, even though I only asked them to smile.”

An Iranian was chosen as her mother Shabnam Ghorbani. Production company Morning Film Company first had to sign an agreement with the Iranian state that Ghorbani in the film does not touch men and he always has a scarf on his head. It was a big decision for the director, which also affected the script.

“On the other hand, it was important to me that the Iranian actor get a job. And there would be no sex in my movies anyway. ”

The role of the father of the film is Shahan Hosseini, one of Iran’s most famous actors. Most of Hamy himself is in the film a boy named Ramin who plays Aran-Sina Keshvari.

“He’s the most talented in the whole movie!”

The movie after graduation, Ramezan had an empty state. In the spring, he applied to Aalto University for the Department of Cinematography, but was not elected.

“I often miss the Mehdipouri family created together by the film’s team. I just want to go back to them. ”