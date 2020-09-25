Movies Director Aku Louhimies is preparing a big film about the Lapland War: “A slightly different war film with a stronger female perspective”

The film would correspond in size to an Unknown Soldier, says Aku Louhimies.

Director – screenwriter Aku Louhimies is preparing a new war-themed film. The drama set in the Lapland War is still at the project level, and funding is being sought for it.

The Miner has co-written the film along with the author Antti Tuurin with. The duo have previously worked together on the film Ikitie (2017) on the script.

The new film is set to take place in 1944. According to the plot, it tells the story of a war-weary group of young men who have to turn against their former allies against the Germans. In addition, they are ordered to bring Finns who have left according to the Germans to justice so that they can be convicted of treason and executed. According to the description, the line between right and wrong is blurred in the story.

“I am fascinated by the way the Germans are treated in the north, for example. Recently, a lot of research has been done on how Finns worked with Germans together for several years, and history is not terribly black and white in this respect, ”Louhimies says by phone.

Although A large number of fiction films have been made in Finland, for example about the Winter and Continuation Wars, and less has been done about the Lapland War. Is Mikko Niskasen Boys from 1962 and Antti J. Jokisen movie Midwife (2015), based on Katja Ketun to the novel of the same name.

Louhimies thinks that the Lapland War has not been dealt with in the movies before, probably because it was not as unambiguous as, say, the Winter War.

“From the Finnish point of view, the Lapland War was quite different. There is nothing traditionally clear about it, more so that it was just a matter of care. ”

Miner’s previous war movie Unknown Soldier (2017) was watched by more than a million people and received six Jussi Awards.

Why is he trying to make one war movie again?

“I’m interested in people in some revolutionary situation, that is, what happens when the world around people is shaken,” Louhimies replies.

He points out that next he will be released a relationship drama Waitingbased loosely Juhani Ahon texts. It has been filmed in the summer in the Turku archipelago and is scheduled to premiere at the turn of the year.

This is Louhimiehi’s first film since To an unknown soldier and a commotion revolving around the pilot. The uproar began in the spring of 2018 with Yle’s article, in which eight Finnish actresses shared their experiences of subjugation and humiliation under Louhimie. At the Jussi gala, Louhimies apologized, but since then there was a dispute between Louhimies and Yle about the news.

According to the miner the goal is to start shooting the film Lapland War in the autumn of the year. The filming of the film, based on historical true events, naturally takes place in the landscapes of Lapland.

The Lapland War project has been presented at the Finnish Film Affair online event for film professionals. According to the project’s introductory text, funding of EUR 6 million is being sought for it.

The miner confirms that the goal is to make a size class To an unknown soldier (2017) comparable to a big movie. The miner Unknown Soldier has so far been the most expensive film produced exclusively in Finnish. Its budget was seven million euros.

The director is hopeful that funders will be found.

“This is a slightly different war film, and there’s also a stronger female perspective involved here. This is the kind of part of history that people don’t know so well. Likewise, Tuuri is a really read and good writer, so it will definitely appeal to people too. ”

In addition to Louhimiehi, the project has been marked as a film producer Andrei Alén. Alén played Rahika In an unknown soldier. He is Louhimiehi’s partner in the production company Backmann & Hoderoff, which was founded this spring.

That production company also produces a potential film. In addition, he has been listed as a producer in various leading positions in the cultural industries Kaarina Gould.

From Miner’s New Film Project first told Yle.