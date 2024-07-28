Movies | Deadpool & Wolverine broke the record in the US

Movies|The result of the opening weekend of the superhero movie broke the record.

On Wednesday Also premiered in Finland Deadpool & Wolverine -film set a new opening weekend record in the US. The film is the third Deadpool -movie.

Disney’s latest superhero movie grossed $205 million at the box office, a new record for an R-rated movie. The old record was Deadpool -with the first installment of the film series, which grossed $132 million in its opening weekend in 2016.

of The New York Times by adjusted for inflation, $132 million would be $175 million in today’s money.

The R rating roughly corresponds to Finland’s K16 rating.

Deadpool -film series now has the top three of the opening weekends of R-rated films, as the third place is held by the second part of the film series Deadpool 2. Its opening weekend grossed $125 million in 2018.

Over $200 million in box office revenue from the first weekend is quite an achievement. Only nine films in Hollywood history have broken that mark.

of Variety magazine by Deadpool & Wolverine the opening weekend is also the eighth most successful of all time.

Disney-owned Marvel Studios was under a lot of pressure to make the film a commercial success, as its two previous films The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanian the box office was not dizzying.

Deadpool & Wolverine was also the studio’s only film to be released this year. Outside the United States, the film took in about $233 million at the box office, bringing its total weekend haul to about $438 million.

According to The New York Times Shawn Levy directed by Deadpool & Wolverine the total budget was 320 million dollars. The hard investment paid off, as the film is already the sixth highest-grossing film of the year.

Deadpool & Wolverine play the main parts Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen.