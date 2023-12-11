Movies | Dead leaves received a Golden Globe nomination, Alma Pöysti nominated for best actress in tough company

Aki Kaurismäki movie Dead leaves has received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Also, playing the lead role in the film Alma Pöysti is nominated for the best actress award in the category of musical and comedy films. Actors are also nominated in the same category Fantasy Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalia Portman, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone.

The Golden Globe is an annual film and television industry award, and has been the industry's second most visible award after the Oscars. The Golden Globe nominations are seen as predicting the Oscar nominations.

The Golden Globe awards will be presented at a gala that will take place in Los Angeles on January 7.

The most nominations were collected by last summer's big box office magnet duo “Barbenheimer” Barbie received a total of nine nominations. Oppenheimer there are eight nominations.

The nominees for the best drama film category this year are Oppenheimer, Killers of a Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest mixed Anatomy of a Fall.

The best directors are nominated Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Martin Scorsese (Killer of the Flower Moon) and Celine Song (Past Lives).

Dead leaves is Finland's Oscar nominee. It is currently competing for a place in the best foreign language film category.

A shortlist of fifteen films will be announced on December 21st, and the final nominees will be announced on January 23rd.

In May, Kaurismäki's direction won the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize (Prix du jury), which is the third most important recognition of the festival's competition series.

Last weekend Dead leaves was completely without awards at the European Film Awards (EFA) in Berlin. The film was nominated for, among other things, the best European film.

Golden Globe has soured in recent years, when the association that distributes it has been criticized for, among other things, its secret membership policy, lack of black members and considerable assets.

Since 1944, the award has been given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made up of foreign journalists living in the United States. Last June, it was announced that the association would be dissolved and the gala would be sold to investors.

The entertainment journalists' association sold the rights to the gala to the media company Dick Clark Productions and the investment company Eldridge, which owns Dick Clark Productions together with Penske Media.

The members of the association were transferred to the employees of a profit-seeking company that will decide on the Golden Globe awards in the future.

Now at the Golden Globe gala, a total of 310 voters decide on the awards. Featuring a bunch of former HFPA members living in Hollywood who are now getting paid to vote for their favorites. Ex-members are prohibited from receiving gifts. More than 200 other unpaid voters from around the world were also added to the group.

“This has been a year of exciting changes for the Golden Globe Awards,” said the head of the voting group Helen Hoehne on Monday at the announcement of the candidates, according to news agency AFP.

“Our voting base has grown to 300 members from 75 countries, making the Golden Globes the most culturally diverse award.”

The news is updated.