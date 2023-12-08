Movies | Dead leaves competes for a major award in Berlin

Dead leaves received the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Film director Aki Kaurismäki the latest movie Dead leaves competes today for a major film award at the European Film Awards (EFA) in Berlin. Dead leaves is nominated for, among other things, the best European film. In total, the film competes in five main categories.

Organized since 1988, the EFA awards the best European films of the year in more than 20 categories. The actual award nominees are selected by the 4,600-member European Film Academy.

The dead leaves have also been selected as Finland’s candidate to compete for the Oscar for the best international film. The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences first selects a shortlist of 15 films from Oscar nominees from different countries. The final five candidates will be chosen from among them and will be announced in January.

Dead leaves received the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May. This recognition is considered the triple prize of Cannes.