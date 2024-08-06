Movies | David Lynch, who has been smoking for ten years, has emphysema

Movies|David Lynch emphasizes in his published social media message that he still loves tobacco.

American film director David Lynch78, has contracted emphysema as a result of decades of heavy smoking.

Lynch talked about his illness in an interview that appeared in the latest issue of the British film magazine Sight and Sound in the number.

“I have emphysema because I’ve been smoking for so long. That’s why I have to be mostly at home, whether I want to or not,” says the director in Sight and Sound’s story.

In emphysema, the tissues of the lungs expand and eventually oxygen no longer flows normally. The most difficult symptom is shortness of breath.

The cause of emphysema is almost always smoking.

Twin Peaks from the series as well as Mulholland Drive, The elephant man and Blue Velvet’s Lynch, who is known for films like

Lynch is no longer able to walk long distances without running out of oxygen. In addition, he said he was afraid of contracting the coronavirus or other diseases.

“If I have to, I would try remote control, but I don’t particularly like it,” Lynch reflected on his future.

Lynch’s previous longer directing work was an 18-parter that appeared in 2017 Twin Peaks: The Return.

Sight and Sound the interview has not yet appeared in its entirety online, but several media such as The Independent and Variety, have reported on its content. David Lynch’s possible retirement became international news.

Lynch posted on his social media channels on Monday the messagein which he thanks his fans for caring, but emphasizes that he will never retire.

“I’ve had various tests and apart from emphysema, I’m in excellent shape,” the message reads.

In his message, Lynch says that he hasn’t smoked in two years. He still says he still loves the smell of tobacco, lighting cigarettes and smoking in general.

“However, pleasure comes at a price, and in my case, it’s emphysema,” Lynch writes.