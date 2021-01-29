Movies Critic of famous film magazine suggested that actor Carey Mulligan is not charming enough for his role – The magazine exceptionally apologized

A critic of Variety magazine wrote a commendable review of the film, but seemed to miss a more charming lead actor. The magazine apologized a year later. According to the critic, his words have been simplified.

British actor Carey Mulligan came to talk about his mouth clean of film industry sexism in December in The New York Times in an interview.

The interview has been followed by a furious public debate about film criticism and who writes it. Mulligan’s interview quickly led to a traditional U.S. magazine focused on film and entertainment The Variety apologized publicly to the actor.

The apology concerned criticism of the magazine a year ago Promising Young Woman from the film, which premiered at last year’s Sundance Festival. Mulligan plays the lead role in the film.

According to current information, the film will be coming to Finnish theaters in March under the name A promising young woman. It will be thrown winners at this year’s Oscars.

Movie is a “black comedy dressed in pastel tones,” in which Mulligan plays Cassie, a young woman who dropped out of her medical studies and whose life has been shaken when her best friend has fallen victim to a rapist.

Cassie comes up with a unique way to do justice to her friend: Once a week, a woman dresses up at her best, goes to a nightclub to play drunk, and time and time again goes on a journey with some “nice man” who offers to “take her home”.

The “nice men” invariably turn out to be less nice at the latest when Cassey plays off, and then it’s time for revenge.

The film has received rave reviews, including from a critic of Variety magazine From Dennis Harvey.

But he also gave negative feedback, and that led to a very exceptional apology almost a year after the criticism appeared.

Harveyn criticism suggested at least between the lines that Mulligan did not fit the lead. The critic has been interpreted to have spoken of Mulligan’s appearance: that this would not be beautiful or charming enough for the role.

“Mulligan, a great actor, seems like a strange choice to this undeniably multi-layered one femme fatalen part of – Margot Robbie is a film producer, and could (perhaps too easily) imagine that the role was meant for him. Mulligan’s Cassie wears her bait outfits like a bad drag queen, and even her long blond hair looks like a wig. ”

Mulligan himself opened up about the emotions aroused by criticism in an interview with The New York Times a month ago.

“I read in Variety magazine’s estimate, because I am a weak man. It felt like it wasn’t hot enough to be a credible seducer, ”Mulligan said in an interview. According to the story, he commented on the matter a little reluctantly.

Mulligan added that it was a matter of trouble. It particularly bothered him because it was a high-profile critique.

“Not in a way that would have hurt my ego – I fully understand that Margot Robbie is a goddess. But it haunted me: that Really, it is from this film that someone writes open their attitude so transparently? So still now, in 2020. I just couldn’t believe it was true, ”Mulligan says.

Carey Mulligan plays Cassie who wants revenge on men.­

Mulligan comment on old criticism boy apology Edited by The Variety.

“Variety’s editorial sincerely apologizes to Carey Mulligan and regrets the suggestive tone in her critique, which diminished her bold role work,” reads now at the beginning of the critique.

In addition, the commentary spoke more broadly about Hollywood’s dual standards.

Mulligan said in an interview that the criticism was ironic especially because A promising young woman so clearly deals specifically with cultural expectations of women’s appearance and behavior.

Among other things, the film sees a scene where a man calls Cassie beautiful, and lectures in the same breath about how Cassie actually wears a little too much makeup.

Movie director Emerald Fennel has said she wanted to show a less stereotypical picture of a woman’s revenge.

“I didn’t want Cassie to be portrayed as a woman walking down the street in a slow motion image of flames in her wake,” Fennel described.

The Varietyn published this week, following the apology in a video interview Mulligan says he thinks it’s important that the criticism is constructive.

“I think it’s important that we look at the right things when judging the work of artists: for example, how a film is made. The appearance of the actor, as well as the criticism of the critic’s appearance, do not seem to me to be part of it, ”says Mulligan. Zendaya Coleman in an interview.

Mulligan emphasizes that A promising young woman deals specifically with our prejudices about other people. The main role of the film is a rarely contradictory anti-hero who seeks justice with crazy tricks.

“We’ve been idealizing women on the big screen for so long that we’re starting to lose our perception of what women really look like,” Mulligan says.

Mulligan says that while working as a director Steve MacQueen with ShameIn the filming of the film, McQueen said the job of storytellers is to mirror the world.

“If women are constantly looking at the big screen and can’t find themselves there, it means we’re not telling real stories. The lamentation of my charm in criticism doesn’t feel bad on a personal level, but rather makes me wonder if publishing such an assessment at this time is really acceptable or meaningful criticism. ”

Mulligan emphasizes that such small things may seem insignificant, but it is important to bring them up.

“People around me say hey, let it be. That’s a good estimate: people love movies! But such mundane little things consist of how we look at women on the big screen: We want to retouch them and show them perfect, or intervene in the way they move, think, or behave. Personally, I think we also need to bring real women to the screen in all their complexity, ”Mulligan says.

He is delighted with the apology of Variety magazine. The original criticism of the magazine was not changed.

“I was very surprised by the apology because I didn’t really know what their reaction might be. It’s embarrassing to rock a large release boat. But at the same time, it felt like these things just needed to be talked about. Otherwise, the same expenditure will continue, and I am myself a part of it. I think an apology means that what I say is important. ”

Critic Dennis Harvey told The Guardian on Thursday to be terrified the uproar that has risen from his criticism.

“I am a 60-year-old gay man. I’m not interested in comparing the heat of young actors, let alone writing about it. ”

Harvey feels he has become a black-painted female hatred, and does not identify himself with the description.

“This feels more awful than if someone accused me of being anxious Trumpin as a supporter. I assumed that the filmmakers who have created such a multi-layered film would not interpret my words in such a simplistic, sheer sexism. ”

The New York Times in an interview, Carey Mulligan talks more broadly about the sexism she has encountered in Hollywood.

She opens up about how common it is to read a script in which a female character is introduced to say that this is “beautiful but doesn’t know it”.

This is so common for a film producer Ross Putnam has created its own Twitter account, in which she publishes presentations of female characters copied from the manuscripts:

“Beautiful but tufted”

“Freckled hot powder blue pants suit”

“A sloppy gauze-like beauty whose appearance contradicts her inner strength”

“Beautiful forties for her age”

And so on.

Carey Mulligan received an Oscar in 2010 for her role as a young schoolgirl seduced by an older man (An Education). Since then, she has come across more than enough descriptions of the same style in the scripts, where the woman’s appearance is the most important feature of the character.

“It’s hard to believe it’s still happening, but that’s just the way it is.”