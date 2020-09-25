Movies Crime Series Sorjon is made into a film that will receive widespread Netflix distribution

Netflix has purchased international distribution rights for Sorjonen’s accompanying film.

Crime series Sorjosesta made a full-length film. Sorjonen: Mural Murder The film will premiere a year from now, in the fall of 2021. Streaming giant Netflix has bought its international distribution rights.

Filming for the film will begin in October 2020 with corona arrangements.

Netflix has also been funding the film. Other sponsors are Yle, Aurora Studios, Business Finland and the Finnish Film Foundation.

The matter was reported in a US newspaper, among other things Variety.

Movie continues the story of the nordic noir series that has found popularity around the world. The main character in the film, eccentric forensic investigator Kari Sorjo, is played Ville Virtanen. In the film, he chases his arch-enemy Lasse Maasalo (Sampo Sarkola). Other actors in Lena Jaakkola are also present Anu Sinisalo.

In the film, the plot of murder murders is set in motion by a social media vote. In it, people give voices to people without whom the world would be a better place. When the three people with the most votes disappear, Sorjonen is asked to return to work to investigate hate crimes.

The movie produce Matti Halonen and Johannes Lassila Fisher King Oy.

The film is directed Sorjonenseries principal director Juuso Syrjä. Behind the script are also familiar from the series Mikko Oikkonen and Antti Pesonen.