Movies Concerns about Bruce Willis ’condition grew in recent years, colleagues tell a U.S. newspaper

The filmmakers tell the Los Angeles Times that Bruce Willis’s health condition was in the filming long before the actor decided to quit.

American actress Bruce Willisin health status and the ability to communicate have been a concern in filming for the past couple of years.

The filmmakers who worked with the action hero shared their concerns In a story published in the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday. On the same day, members of Willis ’family reported on photo service Instagram that 67-year-old Willis stop acting due to health problems.

The statement was published by Willis’ child Rumer Willisin Instagram account, and is signed by Rumer Willis in addition to the actor’s other children, the spouse Emma Heming and ex-spouse and actress Demi Moore.

“Brucen to the fans, as a family, we wanted to tell you that our beloved Brucella has had health problems. She has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects her cognitive abilities, “the update says.

“As a result, Bruce has, after careful consideration, decided to give up his career, which has meant to him a lot.”

Aphasia is a cerebral speech disorder in which the ability to understand or produce speech or written language is impaired. The most common cause of aphasia is cerebrovascular accident.

Los Angeles Times interviewed several people who have worked with Willis recently over the past month. Several filmmakers tell the magazine that Willis always had a large party with him in the filming, behaving protectively and guiding Willis carefully.

The magazine has also seen documents in which people who worked in filming questioned Willis ’ability to“ be aware of his environment in filming, which often costs him two million dollars for two days of work ”.

Among other things, the filmmakers described it as difficult for the actor to remember his turns. According to the Los Angeles Times, several sources reported that Willis was accompanied by another actor who told the star turns in filming situations using an earplug. Most of the action scenes that required physicality, especially those involving shooting, were filmed with the help of a surrogate actor.

Published last year Out of Death -movie director Mike Burns told the Los Angeles Times that he was not aware of the seriousness of Willis’ condition until June 2020, when he directed his film.

Burns said Willis’ representatives asked him to summarize all the scenes Willis was playing. The seizures had to get in a jar in one day. All of Willis’ monologues were also removed from the script.

Last fall, it was suggested to Burns that he direct another action film with Willis. Burns said he was concerned about the actor’s health and called Willis ’contact person. He said according to Burns that Willis is much better than last year and that he is “like another person”.

But when filming of the film began last December, Willis ’well-being seemed to have deteriorated, according to Burns. A representative of Willis declined to comment further to the Los Angeles Times on the family’s statement.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Willis ’contracts required that the actor’s filming days be limited to two and that he work no more than eight hours. It was reported from the film productions that, in reality, he often lingered in filming for only four hours.

Bruce Willisin health problems have been discussed in the press in the past.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, Willis was suspected of having dementia. Already in January 2021 OK! Magazine said Willis, citing his sources, had been suffering from dementia for two years by then. The source told Ok! That Willis needed a special grant as described in 2019 Glassin the filming of the movie.

Not yet published White Elephant -movie director Jesse V. Johnson told the Los Angeles Times while he was worried about Willis during filming last April. Johnson said he approached the actor’s team on the matter.

“They said he was happy to be here [kuvauksissa]but it would be best for us to complete his share by southwest so he could quit early, ”Johnson told the newspaper.

According to two employees in the filming, Willis asked people why he was where he was.

“I know why you’re here and why you’re here, but why am I here?” They told Willis in a loud voice.

The last one in four years, Willis has starred in a total of more than 20 films.

This has made fans wonder why Willis is making action-packed, low-budget action movies. In February, the founders of the Razzie Awards, which rewarded the “scariest performances” in the film industry, one category for Bruce Willis films only.

The “Bruce Willis Worst Role in 2021” category featured eight action movies and thrillers that Willis starred in that year.

Willis has appeared in more than 70 films during his career, including Pulp Fiction and The Fifth Element in cult classics. The Hollywood action hero is best known, though Die Hard as the detective John McClan in the film series. In 1987, Willis won the Golden Globe for his role in a 1980s television series Rogue hooks for two.

According to Jesse V. Johnson, he was offered White Elephantin followed by two more films with Willis. However, the entire filming team decided not to continue making films with Willis.

“We are all Bruce Willis fans. The arrangement seemed wrong and, above all, sad in the end for an incredible career, ”Johnson told the Los Angeles Times.

