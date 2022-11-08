In the field of movies and video games, you will surely have thought about piracy; but you want for reasons related to morality, you want that you do not consider torrents properly safe, there can be myriads of reasons to prefer free “canonical” routes.

Obviously sites that are not “legitimate” for this guide will not be taken into consideration, so no piracy, but only more or less known platforms that allow you to watch films for free (even with advertising).

VVVVID

Let’s start with a well-known Italian streaming platform: VVVVID.IT.

Although this platform is particularly known for Japanese animated series (anime), it also has a movie section.

We can also discuss the quality of the films (and non-animated series) that it proposes, the fact is that this is in fact a way legal and legitimate to see.

The platform plans to stream with advertising for free and with a subscription if you want to remove it.

Watch movies on RaiPlay

Surprise! The note RAI platformnot only is it completely free, but it is available for all platforms.

It may seem incredible, but the platform (with related applications Android And iOS) is really an unexpected gold mine for films (often not easy to find) and TV series.

It’s completely free, what are you waiting for? It costs you nothing to try!

PopcornTV.it

PopcornTV.it is a site that is both about movie opinions and reviews, and streaming completely legal and free.

Dismayed especially by old titles, if you want to recover some dated films that you have always wanted to see, this may be the site for you.

Archive.org

Let’s assume that some (legal) streaming site has been shut down for one reason or another and that you are interested in a particular movie that only “aired” on that particular site.

No problem, archive.org its purpose is to keep the sites of the past “saved”, but provided you have the correct URL.

Sites in English, not available in Italy

The most daring (or those who know English enough to be able to follow films or TV series in that language), can try their hand at some foreign platforms that are completely free. Warning: you will need to use VPN.

Popcornflix

Site in English for streaming movies and TV series.

It goes without saying that the same name mimics Netflix, if you want to explore the world of unknown cinema, this site is certainly for you.

FreeVee

Not everyone knows it but Amazon even has a platform for streaming movies and TV series completely free, named FreeVee.

However, this “hidden part” of Amazon is not available in Italy and can only be accessed by “cross roads” that you will see shortly.

TubiTV

As above, this is also an English-language overseas platform that will need a VPN (if you live outside the US, at least) to be visible.

YouTube: clear winner to watch movies legally for free?

Indeed, compared to the other platforms mentioned above, YouTube is the only foreign one to be available, but there is a “but”: unfortunately, even on Google’s video platform, a VPN is needed to watch films for free in English.

Unfortunately, barring a few illegally uploaded movies, there are very few movies that you can watch on YouTube for free, although it in the “kids” section is full of animated series for children.

Just to give a rare example of an animated film put in Italian, on the official Italian YouTube channel of the smurfs “Il fluto a sei smurfi” was published, but this is an exception. more unique than rare.

How to get around the “block” of YouTube and other platforms for free?

Currently the only VPN platform capable of doing this is available across all platforms, it is ProtonVPN.

ProtonVPN in the free version has the ability to connect to servers in three countries: Japan, the Netherlands and the United States; needless to say that the latter will interest us to bypass the blocking of YouTube and other platforms.

In fact, by putting the “United States” option on ProtonVPN, YouTube will “unblock” many English-language films to watch, this applies to PC (Windows, Linux and Mac) and Mobile (Android and iOS), in other words, everywhere.

Is there a legal method of blocking ads?

Of course, but only from computer and only using Firefox browser.

There are Android solutions of dubious security that I will not mention (someone will have already understood what I mean), the fact is that right now the only legitimate way for this is the combination: ProtonVPN + Firefox + AdBlock.

Why Firefox to block commercials and not Chrome or other browsers? Why Chromium-based browsers are waging a close war on AdBlockers, making them less and less effective over time, which Mozilla Firefox does not access not being based on Chromium.

I just have to wish you good viewing.