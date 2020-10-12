Movies Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen tricked the far right into singing “The Flu of Wuhan” with him – now reveals how he had to flee a raging audience for his life

Far-right supporters attacked a comedian known for Borat and Brno in June in the filming of Borat 2.

Comedian Sascha Baron Cohen reveals that he is in a life-threatening situation when describing the latest Boratin June.

Among other things Boratista, Brünosta and Who Is America? Cohen, known for his series, talks about the violent situation in a recent issue of Time magazine in the text.

Cohen performed for his film as a far-right singer at a gun rights event in Washington State, USA last summer.

Cohen dressed in a faux beard and coverall tricked the audience into singing racist and anti-Semitic hochems including “Wuhan Flu”.

The song “Wuhan Flu” wanted to spike, among other things Barack Obama, Hillary to Clinton and the Director of the National Agency for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauciin.

“The corona is a hoax of liberals, and the WHO should chop it into pieces the way the Saudis do,” the disguised Cohen sang to an audience who seemed to agree with the message. The audience burst into singing with Cohen.

When the organizers finally realized what it was all about, they rushed to the stage. Cohen ran to safety in a nearby car. An angry crowd blocked the road and began drumming the vehicle with his fists.

Some people carried semi-automatic weapons with them, and Cohen felt that the bulletproof vest he was wearing under his overalls was not enough.

“Someone tore the car door open to drag me out. I used my full force to close the door until our car finally got moving. ”

Shameless Cohen, known for his comedy, writes in an article in Time magazine how satire can expose the ills of society.

The public involvement in racist singing and the public attack on him since then is thus an indication of the state of American society at the moment.

In his writing, Cohen is also concerned about the state of democracy. There is nothing new in conspiracy theories, but right now they are particularly dangerous, he writes.

“Donald Trump, which lies an average of 23 times a day and is the world ‘s largest distributor of coronavirus conspiracies, has acquired the virus itself. He has a loyal alliance on Facebook, the largest propaganda machinery in history. During this time, Americans are particularly vulnerable to lies and conspiracy theories. ”

While making Borat 2, Sacha Baron Cohen wore a Donald Trump fake dress at Vice President Mike Pence’s speech in Maryland in February.­

Cohenin first Borat-movie was a success. Released in 2006, the pseudo-documentary generated $ 262.5 million worldwide, while the film had a budget of just $ 18 million.

Screening of shattered comedy in cinemas was banned in Russia and Kazakhstan. Countries appealed the film to offend religions and peoples.

Borat 2 will be published On Amazon Prime Video streaming service on October 23rd.