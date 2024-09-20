Movies | Colin Farrell on The Penguin Mask: I’ve never experienced anything like it in my acting career

Movies|The penguin’s masking is the key to reinterpreting the character, says actor Colin Farrell.

The Penguin The idea for the series reportedly came about when Colin Farrell wanted The Batman – film’s supporting character’s extraordinary mask gets more screen time.

“I thought that great work would go to waste if it wasn’t used more,” Farrell says at a press conference held via the Internet.

“Work” here does not refer to his acting performance, but to the collaboration of many artists, the result of which is the masking.

“In my twenty-five-year acting career, I have never experienced anything as instantly transformative as this masking, body and costume as a whole,” Farrell updates.

Farrell’s the masquerading lasted five hours at first, but was eventually reduced to three hours. A long time too.

“The mornings started at five o’clock and the days ended at ten at night at the earliest.”

The mask was designed and executed by a masker Mike Marinowho received an Oscar nomination for his work. He first made a model out of clay.

“I modeled myself on birds and gangsters.”

He drew the character’s personality and history on Oz’s face. He knows how to influence the viewer.

“For example, the shape of the corner of the eye affects us unconsciously. The shape of the corner of a puppy’s eye makes us want to hug it. The corner of the wolf’s eyes looks menacing. I turned Penguin’s eyebrows at a 45-degree angle, which creates an uncomfortable feeling,” says Marino.

The mask of Oz is completely handmade, which is rare in this digital age. Visual effects are often done on a computer in post-production.

“Everything happens live in front of the camera,” Marino enthusiastically describes the unpredictability of the situation. “You can’t escape it, it can go wrong or succeed. It’s like playing with a band on stage.”

Farrell explains how the masking fully responds to even his smallest facial movements and gestures. Still, it makes him virtually unrecognizable.

To the creator of the series To Lauren LeFranci it was important that Oz not be portrayed as a criminal because of his disability and scars.

“It’s more interesting to psychologically understand why someone is the way they are. The clubfoot and the scars are part of who he is, but they are not the reason for his choices.”

This version Penguin is different from the previous ones. The general public probably remembers Penguin by Burgess Meredith as a camper in the old one Batmanin the TV series or Danny DeVito as a monstrous bird’s beak Tim Burton’s in the movie Batman Returns from 1992.

Penguin has usually been a product of the upper class, born rich. New Batman while doing director-writer Matt Reeves moved him to the bottom of society.

“I wanted to do more of a classic gangster story about a character who doesn’t start out in a privileged position, but rises to power,” says Reeves. “He’s looking down at Bruce Wayne, high above the earth, who has something he wants. Instead, he himself is not noticed and is despised.”

Director-writer Matt Reeves turned The Penguin series into a gangster story.

Matt Reeves did From The Batman detective story. The Penguin again is the gangster narrative of his heroes Coppola and Scorsese, and of course The Sopranos in spirit. The film and TV series are part of a larger overall story, which he calls “Batman’s epic crime saga.”

“ “It’s the dark side of the American dream.”

According to Reeves, the gangster genre includes a certain wish-fulfillment fantasy.

“We all wish we could solve our problems with violence. The difference is that these guys actually do what the rest of us would like to do. They kill, take and do whatever they want.”

Oz Cobb, like every mobster, and many people in general, is never satisfied.

“We look at them to see what’s broken inside them. We look at their emptiness that no amount of power can ever fill. It’s the dark side of the American dream.”