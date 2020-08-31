Movies Cinemas established by Finnkino in the Baltic countries were sold to an Estonian investment company – does not affect Finnkino’s operations, says sales director

Finnkino’s parent company AMC sold the Forum Cinemas chain in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for EUR 65 million.

Finnkino The parent company AMC’s Baltic Cinemas cinema chain in the Baltic countries has been sold. AMC reported on the matter on Monday.

The Forum Cinemas chain includes a total of nine cinemas in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The buyer is the Estonian investment company UP Investment. It owns the Apollo cinema chain in the Baltic countries. The purchase price is $ 77 million, or $ 65 million.

AMC will receive approximately half of the proceeds from the sale at the time of the agreement and the balance in the coming months, when the transaction is completed and the competition authorities have given their opinion.

Finnkino established the Forum Cinemas chain as a “branch” of the Baltic countries in 1999.

In recent years, Forum Cinemas, like Finnkino, has been part of the AMC Group listed on the New York Stock Exchange. AMC is owned by Chinese entertainment giant Dalian Wanda. Finnkino was transferred to Chinese ownership in 2017 when AMC acquired the Nordic Cinema Group from Bonnier, to which Finnkino then belonged.

Today, Finnkino is Chinese-owned through the European Odeon Cinema chain, which is owned by AMC.

The Baltic theaters were sold to help AMC, the world’s largest cinema company, improve its very poor economic situation.

AMC: n the beginning of August The first half-year earnings review that the company’s revenue collapsed as a result of the coronavirus by 98.7 percent.

As early as the spring, AMC was reported to be in a financial crisis, and in June, the company said it had “significant doubts” about its own ability to continue operations.

However, in connection with the announcement of the results, the company said that it had made debt arrangements and other measures during the summer that would help it to overcome future restrictions at least until next year. The Forum Cinemas now announced is therefore one of these measures.

CEO of AMC Adam Aron states in the press release that the company wants to support its liquidity and “strengthen its balance sheet with the valuation factor”.

Acquisition is made by AMC and Finnkino has virtually no part or lottery in it. Finnkino’s sales director Hannele Wolf-Mannila tells HS that the transaction will not affect Finnkino ‘s operations.

According to Wolf-Mannila, Forum Cinemas, which includes nine theaters, has been only a small part of the European activities of the Odeon Cinema chain.

“From the Odeon’s point of view, it is probably the case that time and resources can now be concentrated in Europe’s core areas.”

HS: n film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen wrote in its analysis as early as May, that AMC may start selling its various parts to avoid bankruptcy.

Could Finnish Finnkino also be trading again at some point? Wolf-Mannila does not comment on that.

In any case, Finnkino’s operations are continuing unchanged, he says – or as unchanged as possible due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Now let’s make sure the theater business is running. We take care of the safety gaps and cleaning and we work normally. ”