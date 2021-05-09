Movies Cinemas are not yet open in May, and patience in the industry is running out: “Totally unreasonable, where are the grounds”

Film screening and distribution activities are still only after the crumbs.

Cinemas opening in Finland is still tangled. On Friday, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland announced that the six-person gathering restriction would continue until June.

That means new premieres are still not seen all over the country. Based on the government’s exit strategy and declining infection rates, the restrictions were expected to ease in mid-May.

“Totally unreasonable,” says the distribution manager Jenni Ukkonen From Atlantic Film.

“Where are the basics? It is strange to claim that in cinemas Korona catches on, but not in other industries. ”

Atlantic Film has already postponed its spring premieres several times, including the Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film One more and To Anthony Hopkins Oscar-brought memory illness drama Father.

“The pandemic needs to be taken seriously. We do not expect the market to open completely, but it is unfair that the halls in Helsinki cannot be opened for even 20 people, which would give us crumbs anyway. ”

Ukkonen emphasizes that no one demands an audience in the halls side by side. Safety gaps can be provided in the halls and the use of masks is required.

“It is unreasonable not to respond to our requests,” says Ukkonen.

“Behind the wall in the restaurant, there may be large groups without a mask in front of drinks. The unfairness of the situation is driving me crazy. ”

Jenni Ukkonen, the distribution manager of Atlantic Film, considers it unfair that the halls in Helsinki cannot be opened for even 20 people. Ukkonen at Kino Tapiola Hall in 2010.­

Last after the spring closure, cinemas were open with strict restrictions in the summer and fall. At the end of November, they were closed. In practice, the closure continues in Uusimaa, for example, as the minimum limit for business profitability has been considered to be 20 people.

Finnkino, the market leader in cinemas, has 14 halls in Helsinki’s Tennis Palace, for example, of which only one has less than 100 seats and the largest 639 seats. Still, there should be only six people in each hall. Kuopio is the only place where Finnkino now has normal performance activities. In Eastern Finland, the limit for public events is 50 people.

Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Cinema Association Seoli Aku Jaakkola considers the activities of regional government agencies to be absurd. The industry has asked in writing what the restrictions are based on.

“We were told that this was just decided,” says Jaakkola.

“The strict limit required by law has not been complied with and the authority admits it. There is no possibility of appeal and the authority acknowledges that the papers sent to it have not even been read. ”

No infection chains have been located in cinemas in Finland or around the world. Jaakkola emphasizes that the requirements for air conditioning and public space are met in cinemas.

Chairman of the Finnish Cinema Association, CEO of Bio Rex Cinemas Aku Jaakkola.­

Aku Jaakkola praises the government’s exit strategy and the automation associated with epidemic levels. The problem, he said, is that the regional government agencies implementing the regulations do not follow government instructions.

“I am moderate and I believe that the regional government agencies cannot act indefinitely against the will of the government.”

Jaakkola is also the CEO of the Bio Rex Cinemas chain, which operates in medium-sized locations. The chain has kept its halls open in restricted areas for up to 10 people.

“Keeping it open is mainly a demonstration,” Jaakkola says.

Jenni Ukkonen reminds that the business of film distributors has been suspended for almost a year. A small importer makes an economic investment in the film and takes a risk. Revenue is always transferred only when the theater closure continues in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, which accounts for very two-thirds of the turnover of quality films.

“When the gym is closed for a month, legal action is considered. We just talk like deaf ears, ”says Ukkonen.

“While our product doesn’t sour as fast as milk, there is a release window for movies, after which interest goes down. Our loss of income in a small company is already tens of thousands a week.

Dissatisfaction among film producers is growing

For cinemas the fairness of the restrictions is not fair or justified, says a representative of the film producers ‘group, APFI, an audiovisual producers’ advocacy organization; Jukka Helle. He describes the Finnish audience film producers as the absolute biggest sufferers in the corona situation in the film industry.

“When premieres move, the producer has no income. We producers have been too humble or lazy. Our loss of income has not been compensated in any way. ”

Helle has a long career as a producer of Solar Films.

“We at Solar have calculated that 330,000 tickets were not sold last year due to regulatory restrictions. This means that EUR 1.2 million of our own funds were exhausted. ”

In the year 2021, the restrictions have been stricter, and no domestic premieres have yet taken place. According to the producer, Solar has significant own investments in, for example, a third Classmeetingin the movie.

For example, Helle raises two Helsinki-based cinemas that also have liquor licenses.

“If Maxim and the Riviera only sold food and liquor, they should be open. If you put on a movie, the space immediately becomes dangerous, and there are completely different rules. ”