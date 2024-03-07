Movies | Cameron Diaz, who stopped acting once, is coming back from retirement to the big screen

Cameron Diaz, one of the most successful Hollywood actresses of the 2000s, is remembered for her starring roles in several romantic comedies.

Actor Cameron Diaz currently in talks for the lead role Jonah Hill's channeling black humor Outcomein the movie, among other things Deadline and Variety tell.

According to a press release issued by Apple Original Films on Tuesday, Diaz would star in the film alongside Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves side by side, but the final negotiations are still in progress.

If realized, the role would mark an even more solid step towards Diaz's return to acting, which has been expected to happen since June 2022.

It was then that Diaz was said to be starring in Netflix's coming out this year Back in Action – action movie together Jamie Foxx with.

As an actor the better known Hill has scripted Outcome– the movie by Ezra Woods with. In the film, Reeves plays an unstable Hollywood star who has to face the demons of his dark past after being blackmailed with an embarrassing video clip from his past.

There is no more detailed information about Diaz's role yet, but his possible appearance on the big screen is already enough to cause a stir at this point, five of the film's details.

Diaz's last roles so far were in comedies in 2014 Sex Tape – The Hunt for the Lost Video and That other woman and in the one that premiered in December 2014 Annie– in the musical. In 2018, he confirmed that he had retired from acting.

Among other things Cited with Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations during her career, Diaz is one of the most popular and followed American actresses.

Born in California in 1972, Diaz's first role was Jim Carrey starring The Mask – a mask -in the thriller comedy film (1994). Four years later, he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for his role in the romantic lead I'm confused about Mari -comedy, and the film earned Diaz her first Golden Globe nomination.

I'm confused about Mari fueled Diaz's journey towards bigger and more diverse roles.

1999 in a combination of drama and comedy Being John Malkovich -fantasy film he showcased his talents as a drama actor, early 2000s Charlie's Angels -films, he was cool as an action hero Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore with, and Shrek– in the series of films, he charmed by giving his bright and soft voice to Princess Fiona.

Through In the first decade of the 2000s, Diaz profiled as a standard face of romantic comedies (In loan shoes, Holiday, Happened in Vegas), whose cheerful nature and beaming smile suited both idyllic love stories and maddened frolics.

However, Diaz's talents extended beyond approachable and heartfelt characters to more serious performances. Already in the first half of his career, he received praise for his supporting roles by Martin Scorsese directing, dealing with gang warfare from a social perspective Gangs of New York in the movie (2002) and Cameron Crowe directing Vanilla Sky in the thriller (2001).

As the lead actor, Diaz convinced, among other things For my sister in the drama film (2009) and by Ridley Scott directing The Counselor in the thriller (2013).

Before retiring, Diaz also starred in comedies that lacked a romantic aspect: for example, in Bad Teacher in the movie (2011) he played a teacher who hates his job, who would rather smoke a cloud than act as a responsible role model for his students.

In addition to acting, Diaz has published two books on health and well-being, and in 2020 he and Katherine Power launched the Avaline organic wine brand.