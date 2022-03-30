Movies Bruce Willis, 67, is leaving his acting career due to health problems

American actor Bruce Willis67, stops acting due to health problems.

Willis’ family members posted a statement on Instagram on Wednesday.

“As a family, we wanted to tell Bruce’s dazzling supporters that our beloved Bruce had some health problems. She has a newly diagnosed aphasia that affects her cognitive abilities, ”the statement says.

“As a result, and after careful consideration, Bruce has decided to give up his career, which has meant so much to him.”

In the message it is stated that time is very challenging for the family. The family is grateful for the love, compassion, and support of the audience.

“We live this together as a strong family and we wanted to share it with your fans because we know how much Bruce means to you, as you mean to him.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live to the fullest – and that’s exactly what we’re going to do together.’

Aphasia means difficulty producing speech due to damage or disorder in an area focused on the linguistic functions of the brain.

The most common cause of aphasia is cerebrovascular accident.

In Born in 1955, Willis made his breakthrough in the 1980s television series Rogue Hooks for Two (Moonlighting 1985–1989).

He is known Die Hard series of action movies. The first of the films was released in 1988. The film received a total of four sequels, the second of which was released in 1990. Die Hard 2: n directed by a Finn Renny Harlin.

Willis’ films have generated more than $ 5 billion worldwide. He has been an Emmy nominee three times and a Golden Globe nominee five times. He has received the Golden Globe Award twice.