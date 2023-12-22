Movies | Bruce Lee Was the Mysterious Kung Fu Star Who Died at Just 32 – A Wave of Imitators Followed

Year 1973 would have been Bruce Lee breakthrough to Hollywood. Martial arts master Lee's greatest production Enter the Dragon was the fourth most watched film of the year in North America.

However, Lee died tragically just before the premiere at only 32 years old. It did not limit the growth of fame. Lee's previous three films made in Hong Kong were widely distributed, and Enter the Dragon drew crowds through the 1970s.

Although Lee was the first globally successful Asian movie star, he was not known in Finland, as kung fu movies were not allowed to be imported into the country. Enter the Dragon was recently banned by the State Film Inspectorate, which was appealed all the way to the Supreme Administrative Court. That, too, remained in denial.

The ban remained on new import companies in 1985 and 1993. Enter the Dragon passed censorship in the late 1990s.

Today, its age limit is 16, and the film has been shown on Finnish television several times under the name In the dragon's claw. It doesn't look like a crass thing that threatens social peace and mental health, but rather a combination of Bond movie ingredients and kung fu fights depicted with piety.

of the United States and Bruce Lee, who grew up in the cultures of Hong Kong, was born in San Francisco in 1940. He already acted as a child in drama films distributed locally in Hong Kong.

The road to world stardom began when Lee founded a martial arts school in California. He got his footing in the American entertainment business by teaching kung fu to Hollywood stars. Through this, Lee got the role of the hero's masked sidekick in the TV series The Green Hornetwhich was made in 1966–1967.

After Hollywood supporting roles, Lee returned to Hong Kong and starred in kung fu films The Big Boss, Fist of Fury and The Way of the Dragon, which he also directed himself. In its famous final scene, shot at the Colosseum in Rome, Lee fought a young man Chuck Norris against.

The year 1973 Enter the Dragon was a film made more for American tastes, produced by Hong Kong's Golden Harvest and America's Warner Bros. After Lee's death in 1973, what was still unfinished was completed Game of Deathin which he was played by a stand-in in most scenes.

Lee's son Brandon Lee was rising to Hollywood stardom in the early 1990s. Brandon Lee was 28 years old when his biggest film up to that time The Crow's there was a gun handling accident on set. A bullet had previously been stuck in the barrel of a revolver loaded with a bang cartridge, which fatally hit Lee in the stomach. The Crow was completed and became an international success.

Bruce Lee statue in Hong Kong.

In July It was 50 years since Bruce Lee's death. That's why it's coming to the big screen now by David Gregory document Enter the Clones of Brucewhich unravels the wondrous story of Lee's imitators.

In the 1980s, two of Lee's films from the Hong Kong period were brought to us for video distribution, drastically cut. But when talking about Bruce Lee movies, it wasn't necessarily about the right thing. In Finland, too, a phenomenon spread to the video market, the creators of which Gregory has now made a documentary film about.

Enter the Clones of Bruce about the wave of Lee imitators. They soon ventured on the big screen, for example Bruce Lee, Bruce Lee and Dragon Lee, all of whom Gregory has interviewed. Some looked like their role models, others didn't. The Vale-Bruce factory was launched just months after the star's death.

Supervisor Godfrey Ho tells the reason in the documentary: Western film distributors wanted more Bruce Lee movies, and Hong Kong producers decided that the star's death was not an obstacle.

Dozens of fake movies were made. The titles often adapted the titles of real Lee films. Fire Super Dragon and Exit the Dragon, Enter the Tiger and self-consciously named Clones of Bruce Leefrom which the documentary got its name.

In the documentary let's think about the secrets of the real Lee's charisma and the root causes of the unique imitation phenomenon. Very little was known about Lee. He had not gained a foothold in the Hollywood publicity machine, although he had some friends by Steve McQueen and by James Coburn like stars.

Some of the fake movies were based on Bruce Lee's own story, which included facing racism in the United States. Even in them, the mystification went wildly to the side of the fairy tale.

Lee's official cause of death was cerebral edema aggravated by an allergic reaction, but the matter was immediately the subject of speculation. Sensational allegations about the assassination spread as well as other rumors about the star's life. Films funded by Lee's appeal fueled these myths as well.

The phenomenon was strange and tasteless, but without it the Asian star would not have become such a great legend. For a long time, the mainstream film media treated Leehe and kung fu films almost as dismissively as the Finnish film censorship. The story grew at the grassroots level.