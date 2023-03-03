Movies | Brendan Fraser returns to the limelight in a fat suit: The role has garnered strong criticism and an Oscar nomination

Brendan Fraser was a Hollywood star around the turn of the millennium, then the big roles faded away for a long time. Now the movie The Whale has put Fraser in the spotlight again, and for the first time an Oscar nominee.

Darren Aronofsky directed by of Samuel D. Hunter based on a play he wrote The Whale was the biggest topic of conversation at last fall’s Venice Film Festival, Cate Blanchett’s starred by Tarin alongside.

The Whale is, among other things, regarded as an overall spectacular return of the main actor For Brendan Fraserwho in the past has been mostly known for his roles in humorous entertainment. The Whale also earned Fraser, 54, his first Oscar nomination.

In the film, Fraser plays Charlie, who is seriously overweight, who takes native language online courses for work and lives as a recluse in his small house. Due to his weight, Charlie cannot move without aids, and has wanted to isolate himself from other people anyway. Personal Assistant Liz (Hong Chau) is Charlie’s only regular guest and friend.

The situation changes when Charlie’s 17-year-old daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink) arrives for a surprise visit. Ellie hates Charlie, who more than ten years earlier has completely abandoned his family. Charlie made that decision after falling in love with a man he met – later his fate derailed Charlie into depression and overeating.

The Whale has received a lot of praise but also heavy criticism due to the representation of overweight Charlie. In the film, Fraser wears an overweight suit created with special effects, which many consider to be a degrading solution in itself. “Läskipukuja” has previously been used mainly in comedies, where fatness is only the subject of laughter.

HS interviewed Brendan Fraser via Zoom video call. The interview was typical junketwhich is attended by many journalists from different parts of the world and everyone asks their questions in turn.

The whale in the living room, i.e. the excess weight of the Charlie character, is raised in the interview right away. It is done by a Belgian journalist Hubert.

According to him, it is often uncomfortable to watch the film because of Charlie’s condition – to see his huge, monstrous (“monstrous”) and at the same time fragile body. What was it like to embody such a character and body, Hubert asks Fraser.

Charlie, played by Fraser, is severely overweight. The character’s body is created with special effects and masking.

Fraser clings to the editor’s choice of words.

“Hubert. Can I ask you why you used the word ‘monstrous’ about Charlie’s body?”

Hubert explains that Charlie’s body is very different compared to what we are used to. That he is too fat…

Fraser interrupts.

“Too fat for what, Hubert?”

Hubert still tries to continue by clarifying that Charlie’s body does not just represent the general view of a normal body in our modern society.

“I don’t want to pick on you, Hubert, but you have to understand that one point of the film is to expose people’s prejudices. It’s already in the name of the movie. It’s not a disparaging joke directed at Charlie, although one might suddenly think so, but a reference by Herman Melville to the book and through that to Charlie’s profession.”

Melville’s Moby Dick novel (1851) was originally published under the name The Whale. Charlie teaches his students the history of literature and writing and Moby Dick is related to the story in another way.

Fraser continue on the topic at length, one could even say in a teacher-like way:

“There are many people in the world who, like Charlie, suffer from overweight and whose lives it brings many challenges. But like them, Charlie is not just his body. He is a man who has had a full life, who has loved, who has made right and wrong choices. He feels things like any other person, of any gender. Regardless of how much weight he carries in his body.”

“I felt that in this role I had a direct obligation to challenge people’s prejudices. So that they don’t see Charlie—as you said, Hubert, as a ‘monster’—or just a guy who’s too fat,” says Fraser.

Fraser talks about the overweight character of Charlie as a disease, and describes him as an addict who depends on food instead of drugs.

“And he does not eat to enjoy himself, but to harm himself.”

“Discrimination against overweight people is also a real problem. I hope that people’s minds could be changed by the right kind of stories. I can guarantee that for example The Whale viewers will see Charlie at the end of the film in a completely different way than when they entered the cinema doors.”

The movie the side characters all have their own history and place in the story, and The Whale present them skillfully. Hong Chau, who plays assistant Liz, is also nominated for the best supporting actress Oscar. Other characters include Charlie’s ex-wife and Ellie’s mother Mary (Samantha Morton) and a young Christian missionary knocking on Charlie’s door, Thomas (Ty Simpkins).

However, the core of the story is Charlie and Ellie’s relationship. Ellie harbors bitter rejection-induced anger towards her father, and lets it show: she despises, barks at, and mocks her father. Charlie takes it all because he feels guilty. She tries to do everything she can to make amends with her daughter, while her health is rapidly deteriorating.

See also HS in Ukraine “I will never forgive” - HS visited a bombed-out Ukrainian village where even more civilian casualties could be uncovered than in Butcha Sadie Sink, known as Max from Stranger Things, plays Charlie’s daughter, Ellie, a teenager.

The Whale the play’s roots are clearly visible in the film. Charlie’s home is a stage where the side characters always take turns entering from outside the picture. Silicon (1998), Soul mass of dreams (2000), The Wrestler – a wrestler (2008) and to Mother! (2017), who directed great films, still knows how to bring in cinematography.

The can be seen, for example, in the joint scenes between Sink and Fraser. Ellie’s rage can be seen physically in quick, sudden movements – which Charlie is unable to do, because even getting up from the couch is a challenge for him. Ellie deliberately takes advantage of this position.

In the wittiest scene, Ellie talks to Charlie sitting on the sofa behind his back, while pacing back and forth, faster than Charlie can look away.

Sadie Sink – who is also in the interview, though understandably most of the questions are directed at Fraser – says it was her favorite part of the film.

“We came up with it together, somewhere in the rehearsals where we went through each scene. It’s kind of a cold manipulation tactic for Ellie. He has never been to Charlie’s apartment at all, but he moves there like he owns the place,” Sink describes.

There are a lot of things in Ellie and Charlie’s relationship that don’t come out directly in the dialogue, and which, according to Sink, the actors had to communicate in this way: with movements and gestures.

Charlie’s the role is very physical, as every movement is a great effort for him, even painful. At the same time, he has to communicate a lot, especially with his eyes, because the character’s masking extends all the way to his face.

What was it like playing such a role in practice?

Fraser begins by praising the person in charge of the masking Adrien Morot, who created the overweight suit. Morot and his team are also nominated for an Oscar From The Whale.

The “fake body” they created for Charlie was also realistic in terms of its weight and the way gravity affected its movements, Fraser says.

Director Darren Aronofsky (left), actors Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Hong Chau and screenwriter-playwright Samuel D. Hunter at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022.

The director Aronofsky already gave her different weighted belts and vests in rehearsals, before the costume was ready. With them, Fraser trained in an authentic way for difficult movements.

“Even then I learned how much just moving from one room of a small apartment to another would affect my bones and back.”

Fraser talks about the last day of filming and the moment he took Charlie’s heavy body off for the last time.

“It was a very emotional moment for me in a special way. It fleshes out the idea of ​​what a real severely overweight person experiences every day – while for me, as an actor, it’s something I can just take off.”

In an interview we also ask about a topic that has been on the surface The Whale since the world premiere. The film is considered Brendan Fraser’s big “comeback”, even though Fraser has never stopped acting.

But it’s true that Fraser’s career has long been very different from what it was in the 1990s and early 2000s. At the time, Fraser was a big Hollywood star and a familiar sight in big-budget comedy and adventure films. Among other things George of the jungle (1997) and the first two Mummy(1999, 2001) were big hits.

In 2008, Fraser was seen in two more big screen roles, the third In the mummy mixed Journey to the center of the earthn adventure. But for the past 15 years, Fraser’s work has mostly been supporting parts in TV series, little-noticed low-budget films or voice roles in animations.

Fraser, 54, is considered the most likely winner of this year’s Best Actor Oscar. The Oscars will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, i.e. Monday morning, March 13 Finnish time.

In a long feature published in GQ magazine in 2018 in the interview Fraser spoke openly about the issues that he said had led to the dwindling of jobs. He said that he was, among other things, sexually harassed in 2003. The perpetrator named by Fraser was an important influencer of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which distributes the Golden Globe awards.

According to Fraser, after the incident he began to suffer from depression and at some point “the phone stopped ringing”.

Butter so say that The Whale is Fraser’s return to the limelight and a significant turning point in his career. At the upcoming Oscars, Fraser is also considered the current best bet for the best actor award.

Fraser modestly says that The Whale The role of Charlie would have attracted attention, had the actor been anyone.

“But I do understand that this is considered some kind of new beginning for me. I’m happy about that and all the nice words I’ve received about the role.”

“I’m happy to be able to say ‘hey, I’m back, even though I haven’t really been away.'”

The Whale in cinemas March 3.