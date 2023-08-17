Movies | Bradley Cooper, who plays Leonard Bernstein, causes outrage as a big act: being called a “jewface”

Leonard Bernstein’s children have now come to the defense of Bradley Cooper. They don’t mind using an artificial nose.

Actor Bradley Cooper’s nose has made headlines all over the world this week. The reason is the composer-conductor About Leonard Bernstein narrative biographical film Maestrowhich Cooper directed and wrote, in which he plays the title role.

Bernstein (1918–1990) was the son of Jewish-Ukrainian immigrants who became one of the most famous composers and conductors of the 20th century. Bernstein is known for example West Side Story -musical composer and conductor of the New York Philharmonic.

Earlier this week MaestroA trailer was released for the movie, which clearly revealed the artificial nose made for Cooper for the movie.

The larger-than-usual nose immediately sparked outrage on social media, as many saw the nose as insulting to Jews. The artificial nose is seen to perpetuate the old stereotype that Jews have larger than normal noses.

According to the news agency AFP, critics have used the term “jewface” for Cooper’s fake nose. The term refers to the historical “blackface”, which in turn refers to the ancient practice where white performers painted their faces black for their stage roles.

Criticism Maestro the fact that no Jewish actor was chosen to play Bernstein has also been raised.

Similarly, people have wondered why Bernstein’s first wife Felicia Montealegre Bernstein (1922–1978) was cast by a British actor Carey Mulliganalthough the spouse was Costa Rican by birth and also Jewish by family background.

Maestro premieres at the Venice Film Festival in September. It will be released on Netflix in December.

The film focuses on the relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Bernstein. Felicia Montealegre Bernstein was an actress and an activist for peace and black rights.

At issue there is already another wave of criticism Maestrotowards the movie. For the first time, Cooper’s artificial nose and the film’s acting choices began to be criticized more than a year ago, when the first photos from the film were published.

For example, the critic of The Hollywood Reporter wrote According to the BBC already at the time, that Cooper’s role might be “problematic” and that the film featured “ethnic cosplay”.

Jewish actor Tracy-Ann Oberman compared using Cooper’s artificial nose to using blackface makeup, according to the BBC.

“If Bradley Cooper can’t do his part just by acting, then don’t cast him. Get a Jewish actor,” Oberman wrote on Instagram.

American actor Bradley Cooper attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May 2022.

Now However, Bernstein’s family has stood up to defend the film and its creators. Children of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Bernstein Jamie, Alexander and Nina published a series of messages on message service X, in which they assure that the act does not harm them.

“It breaks our hearts to see the misunderstandings and misinterpretations of Cooper’s work,” they wrote.

“It is true that Leonard Bernstein had a great, big nose. Bradley decided to wear a fake nose to reinforce his resemblance to Bernstein, and we’re fine with that. We are sure that our father would have been happy with it too.”

Bernstein’s children wrote that the criticism of Cooper’s choices seems to them mostly an attempt to knock a successful person off his pedestal. According to the children, their father also suffered the same fate.

“Throughout the filmmaking process, we found the deep respect, and yes, love, that Bradley brought to the film about Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother, Felicia.”

The Bernstein children added that Cooper had virtually included all three of them in every step of the filmmaking process.

Bradley Cooper’s recent works include a musical film A Star Is Born, which was also his directorial debut. He has received Oscar nominations for films, for example American Hustle and Playbook of dreams.

the BBC also the Campaign Against Antisemitism, an organization that fights against antisemitism, has taken a stand on Cooper’s fake nose. According to a spokesperson for the organization, it’s amazing that no one has thought twice about a non-Jewish actor wearing a big fake nose while playing a Jew.

“The filmmakers need to show they understand why this is a problem,” said the spokesperson Gilbert of Binyom According to the BBC. “If they fail to do so, it shows that there is a double standard for portraying Jews on the big screen.”

Maestro’s in addition, another film to be released in the near future, Goldhas sparked a similar debate.

Dame Helen Mirren plays the former prime minister of Israel in the film Golda Meiria.

Actor Maureen Lipman criticized the choice of Mirren to the Jewish Chronicle last year, as Lipman thinks the character’s Jewishness is absolutely essential in the film.

The film will be shown in Finnish theaters from September 8. The film will also be shown at the Espoo Ciné festival starting on Friday.

In the recently premiered biographical film Oppenheimer the Jewish title character was played by a non-Jewish actor Cillian Murphy.

That, who Actors are entitled to play any role has been a hot-button issue in film, theater and television for some time. More and more clearly, there is a consensus in the industry that actors who do not themselves belong to a marginalized group cannot portray these people.

The New York Times reminds the actor in his article, for example About Tom Hankswhich presented 1993 Philadelphia-film about a gay man with AIDS. Last year, Hanks said in a newspaper interview that he would not be chosen for the same role again today.

Actor Jeffrey Tambor again said at the 2016 Emmys that he hopes to be the last cisgender man to play a transgender character. That’s what he did Transparentin the series.