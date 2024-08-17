Movies | Blake Lively is criticized for avoiding the themes of her hit movie

Movies|According to rumors, Blake Lively and director-actor Justin Baldoni did not get along during filming.

Actor Blake Lively has come under social media criticism for his new film It ends with us for the press tour. Lively has been accused of avoiding the film’s themes and rude behavior.

Lively presents by Colleen Hoover based on the highly popular novel It ends with us – in the film about a woman who is the director of the film in a violent relationship by Justin Baldon with the man he played.

News media Vox tellsthat Blake Lively is It ends with us – during the press tour, avoided the serious content of the film and gave the image of it more as a piece of entertainment suitable for a “girls’ night”.

“Bring your friends and dress up in floral patterns,” Lively says when scolded for being rude In a Tiktok video.

Lively is from Buzzfeed by also used the new movie’s publicity to promote not only her own beauty and beverage brands, but also her husband’s Ryan Reynolds for annealing.

Starring Reynolds Deadpool & Wolverine has been number one in US cinemas for three weeks, but this week came out It ends with us is moving it to another place.

The Hollywood Reporter’s anonymous sources by Lively and director-actor Justin Baldoni had an argument during the film’s post-production stage. They have not given joint interviews.

The New York Times tellsthat Lively, Colleen Hoover, other actors who worked on the film, and Ryan Reynolds have unfollowed Baldon on Instagram.

Much shared in a video interview Lively sarcastically answers the journalist’s question about the relatability of the film to people suffering from intimate partner violence.

“If someone really wanted to talk to you about the themes of this film, how would that be done?” supplier Jake Hamilton asks Lively.

“Oh, do you still want my address or phone number? What exactly are we talking about?” Lively answers.

Hamilton has stated to Us Weekly magazine in the interviewthat Lively did answer his question, but that part has been cut out of the viral videos.

“We like to have fun during interviews, but when it’s a movie about intimate partner violence, you don’t want to turn it into a fun viral moment,” says Hamilton in Us Weekly.

Lively has later shared links on social media to sites that help victims of intimate partner violence.

Slate media supplier Heather Schwedel invites in his column Criticism of Blake Lively as a misogynist overreaction.

“Yes, Lively is annoying, but we need annoying celebrities so that we have topics to talk about and the wheels of the economy keep turning. Why does everything have to be a moral crusade?” Schwedel writes.

It ends with us got HS’s critic From Maija Alander for one star. Alander’s by the film does not deal with domestic violence in depth, but “everything is like an Instagram story with a coffee tint”.