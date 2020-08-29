Movies Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43

Actor and Black Panther movie star Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43, according to news agency AFP. Boseman suffered from cancer.

The matter was reported on his official Twitter account.

Twiitissä explains that the actress was diagnosed in 2016, the third degree of colon cancer.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through everything, and brought you many movies that you have loved a lot,” the writing stated.

The article said that after the diagnosis, Boseman was in several surgeries and chemotherapy. He received treatment during filming and between film productions.

“In his career, he had the honor of reviving King T’Challa in the Black Panthers.”

Boseman had not told the public about his illness, he says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Boseman is said to have died at home in the presence of his wife and family. Family privacy is asked to be respected during times of mourning.

Boseman starred in Black Panther, which, according to the BBC, was the first superhero film to be nominated for an Oscar gala of the year at the U.S. Film Academy. The best film I was able to took was the Green Book at the time, but the Black Panther still grabbed three other Oscars.

In addition, Boseman has starred in films, among other things Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

In addition, Boseman starred as a director Spike Leen Da 5 Bloods in the movie together Jasper Pääkkönen with.

Correction 29.8. at 5.54: Boseman was 43 years old at the time of his death, not 42 years old, as previously claimed in the story.