Movies | Bill Murray, who “behaved inappropriately” on the set of the movie Being Mortal, faces new accusations

Filming on Being Mortal was halted last spring due to Murray’s “inappropriate behavior”. According to the new report, Murray settled the case for around 102,000 euros.

Of several an American actor known for famous films Bill Murray against is new accusations were made. The Guardian reports on the matter, among others.

Last spring it was reported that Being Mortal -the shooting of the film was stopped Because of Murray’s “inappropriate behavior”.but the details of the case remained in the dark.

By Puck News a recent report according to the report, Murray allegedly sat cross-legged on top of a young female production assistant on a bed and kissed her Being Mortal – on the set of the film. Both were wearing face masks due to the coronavirus guidelines.

Fresh according to the report, Murray said he was joking, but the production assistant thought the act was “completely sexual” and he was horrified.

A production assistant, whose identity has not been made public, and a person who worked on the set who witnessed the incident filed a formal complaint against Murray.

According to Puck News, Murray settled the matter with the woman and paid her 100,000 dollars (about 102,000 euros). The contract stipulated that the production assistant would not pursue legal claims against the film producers or the production company Searchlight and its owner, Disney.

Murray commented the case itself last April In an interview with CNBC. According to the actor, it was about “differences of opinion”.

“I did something that I thought was funny, but it wasn’t understood that way.”

The actor said then that they are trying to find an agreement on the matter.

Among other things My day as a marmot, Lost in Translation and Ghost gang Bill Murray, known for his films, has long cherished his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, but lately the halo has been cracking.

This week also an actor Geena Davis recounted her negative experiences with Murray in her memoir published on October 11. According to Davis, Murray demanded A gig in the pipeline on the set of the movie in 1989, that he would be allowed to use a massage device on Davis.

“I said no many times, but he didn’t give up,” Thelma and Louise – the star of the movie writes.

According to Davis, he should have screamed and “staged a scene” to get Murray to stop what he was doing.

“The other men in the room did nothing to stop it. I realized with deep sadness that I did not yet have the ability to resist this rush – or simply to walk away.”

Geena Davis attended the Emmy gala in September. The actor published the memoir Dying of Politeness on Tuesday this week.

Davis’s in addition Austin Powers – an actor known from movies Seth Green has accused Murray. According to Variety magazine, Green said in a recently published on YouTube Good Mythical Morning – program that he was only 9 years old when Murray caught up with him Saturday Night Live –in the back room of the program.

Green claims Murray got mad at him for sitting in the actor’s chair. Murray then hosted that episode.

According to Green, Murray grabbed her by the ankles and dangled her upside down on top of a trash can, saying “garbage goes to garbage.” Green said he screamed and waved his hands. Eventually, Murray dropped him into the trash can, causing it to topple over. Green said she was terrified.

“I ran away and hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

Actor Seth Green photographed in July this year.

Hero actor has not yet commented on the latest allegations to the US media.

Being Mortal -film’s filming is still on hiatus. Comedian By Aziz Ansari the first pilot is currently about halfway through completion.

Besides Murray Atul Gawande in the film based on the non-fiction book published in 2014, he acts, among other things Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen.