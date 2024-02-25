Movies | Barbra Streisand was awarded for her life's work: “My mother said I should learn typing”

Barbra Streisand recalled at the SAG gala how she was impressed by the film musical Angels on Broadway as a teenager.

Singer-actress Barbra Streisand was honored for his lifetime achievement at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in the US film and television industry on Saturday.

In her acceptance speech, Streisand, 81, recalled watching as a teenager Angels on Broadway -film musical (1955) and was impressed.

“And I saw the most beautiful actress: Marlon Brandon. He was my first crush. He was so genuine and believable. I wanted to be the one he would fall in love with [vastanäyttelijä] by Jean Simmons instead of. That fantasy world was much more pleasant than anything I had experienced,” he described in his speech Billboard website by.

Streisand also talked about the appearance pressure she experienced when she was young.

“I wanted to be on the big screen, even though I knew I didn't look like other women in movies at all. My mother said I should learn to type, but I didn't care. Thank God, somehow my dream came true,” he said.

From movies At the SAG gala, three award winners were the most successful Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Among the TV series, the most successful ones were those that received three awards The Bear.