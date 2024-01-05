Movies | Barbie was by far the most watched movie in Finland last year

Barbie's sales in Finnish cinemas were crushing. 680,000 ticket buyers made the comedy the most watched film of 2023 and the 11th most watched film of all time in Finland.

Last year's the most watched movie in Finnish cinemas was, as expected Barbie.

Greta Gerwig directed feminist comedy gathered a little over 680,000 viewers. It left its competitor wanting for glitter, as half a million viewers were gathered in just one month.

On the list of the most watched in Finland of all time Barbie rose to number 11, according to figures from the Finnish Film Foundation. Statistics have been collected since 1972.

In the 2000s, only three films have covered it Barbie's. They are by Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings -the first and third parts of the trilogy from 2001 and 2003 and Aku Lohimiehen Unknown Soldier (2017).

The year 2023 the second most watched movie, Christopher Nolan's to Oppenheimer, Barbie hit almost 300,000 viewers. Oppenheimer the catch remained at 395,000, which is of course a huge achievement for a three-hour biographical drama about a nuclear physicist.

Got the third largest audience The Super Mario Brosp. Movie. 287,000 ticket buyers also made it the most viewed animated film of the year.

The most watched domestic film of the year, Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves still attracts viewers, but last year they accumulated 255,000. The film has been widely praised abroad and is in the process of being nominated for an international Oscar award.

Playing the second lead Alma Pöysti was nominated for the Golden Globe competition with his performance.

It became the fifth most viewed by James Mangold guided by Indiana Jones and the Dial Destiny With 230,000 viewers. The success in Finland was special from an international perspective. Elsewhere, The Archaeologist's Fifth Adventure stumbled commercially.

Ten domestic films also made it to the top Maria Sidin directed Children's film Risto Räppääja and the wild machine (206,000 viewers), gained international popularity Jalmari Helanderin action film Go (183,000 viewers) and Toni Kurkimäki directed drama film Lapua 1976 (172,000 viewers).

Cinemas the number of viewers as a whole was the best of the 2020s. Last year was the first without pandemic restrictions since 2019. There were a quarter more theatergoers than in 2022, or a total of 7.2 million.

Last year's audience did not reach the figures of the years before the pandemic. According to the Finnish Film Foundation's press release, the visitor pool of just over seven million was more than 15 percent less than the average annual catch from 2015 to 2019.

The share of domestic films was just under a quarter. They got almost 1.7 million viewers in theaters last year.