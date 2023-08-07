Movies | Barbie became the first film directed by a woman to gross more than a billion dollars at the box office

This year, The Super Mario Bros. movie, released in April, has collected the biggest box office revenues.

Barbie movie has collected more than a billion dollars, or more than 907 million euros, in just over two weeks at the box office, according to the news agencies AFP and Reuters. Media company Warner Bros Discovery announced the result on Sunday.

According to AFP Barbie is the first film directed by a woman to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. Barbie’s is directed by an American Greta Gerwig.

According to Warner Bros., the film collected 459 million dollars, or about 616 million euros in box office revenue from the United States. In addition, the film has generated approximately 572 million dollars, or approximately 519 million euros, in the box office in other parts of the world. Thus, the box office total was 1,031 billion dollars, or a good 935 million euros.

Media analytics company Comscore has confirmed the figures.

Warner Bros -director of the national distribution of the production company Jeff Goldstein told Barbie’s a success that exceeded even the most optimistic expectations.

Barbie has collected the second highest box office this year. The first place is published in April The Super Mario Bros -film, which collected 1.35 billion euros, or about 1.23 billion euros in box office revenue.