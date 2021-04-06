Movies Award-winning Westworld series actor Thandie Newton wants his Zulu name back: “I’ll take mine back”

Actress Thandie Newton says her name has been misspelled since 1991.

British actor Thandie Newton change his name back Thandiwe to Newton. Newton tells the British magazine Vogue about it in an interview.

“It’s my name, always been my name. I’ll take mine back, ”Newton says in an interview with Vogue.

Thandiwe means loved in Zulu.

Newton was born in London in 1972. His father is British, his mother is Zimbabwean.

Newton is now known in particular Westworldfrom the TV series in which he plays a major role as one of the rebellious, conscious androids embarking on a rebellion. For his role as Maeve Android, Newton won an Emmy Award in 2018.

According to Newton, his name has been misspelled since 1991 in the film Flirting from the opening and closing texts. In that film, he starred together Nicole Kidmanin and Noah Taylorin with.

As a result of the misspelling, Newton’s first name became Thandie, although his full name was originally Melanie Thandiwe Newton. Thandie was an easier name to pronounce in English, and the disappearance of w from the name once began in elementary school, Newton says in an interview with Vogue.

Newton also says how grateful he is that the representation of the entertainment business has improved tremendously over the past 30 years.

“I am no longer involved in objectifying black people as ‘others’, as is the case if you are the only black spot.”

Newton has starred in, among other things Dangerous task in II (2000) as well as the best film in the Oscar winner Crash (2004). About their role Crash Newton won the Bafta Award. In 2018, Newton starred Solo: A Star Wars Store. This year, Newton is acting Reminiscencein a sci-fi movie, which is also Westworldthe second creator of the series Lisa Joyn debut film.