Movies Autosport: Apple Wins Big-Budget F1 Competition – Brad Pitt as Veteran Driver

Interest F1 has increased in the film world. Several production companies competed for a big-budget Formula 1 movie, and Motorsport Apple ‘s Apple Original Films would have reached the contract table, according to insiders in the film industry.

The film doesn’t have a name yet, but is set to make a big-budget Hollywood movie. The budget is estimated at $ 130-140 million, or € 115-124 million.

Amazon, Netflix and Disney, as well as MGM, Paramount, Sony and Universal, also competed for the deal. Virtually all major film companies and streaming services were interested in acquiring rights to F1 film.

The movie the main part is coming Brad Pitt, 58. He presents a veteran driver who makes a return to guide a young driver and at the same time gets himself a new chance at success.

According to motorsport, to the seven-time world champion Lewis to Hamilton has been in touch for the role. For Hamilton, the film role wouldn’t be the first: he’s been a voice actor Car poolin animation and cameo role Zoolander 2:in.