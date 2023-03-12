Movies | At the Razzie gala, lousy performances were rewarded: the “winners” were Tom Hanks and the movie Blonde

The Razzie also gave itself the dubious honor of a critically-acclaimed nomination.

Parody gala The Golden Raspberry Award, better known as the Razzie Gala, has shared again On Oscar weekend, their own awards for the “worst” performances in the film industry.

Tom Hanks received no less than two Razzie awards for his role Elvis as manager Colonel Tom Parker. He received the award for “worst supporting actor” and “worst screen combo”, which was awarded to Tom Hanks and his “latex face”.

The Razzie for Worst Film was awarded For Blonde. In the award criteria Blonde called a misogynistic film that “shamelessly exploits the deceased Marilyn Monroe memory”. Blonde was also awarded for the worst screenplay.

Morbius also received two Razzie awards. Jared Leto received the best actor award and Adria Arjona supporting actress award.

Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe, is nominated for the best actress Oscar, but at the Razzie gala, the film received awards for misogyny.

The award gala received the only positive award, the Redeem Award, which is awarded to someone who has turned their career in a better direction Colin Farrell. The grounds state that the recipient of the worst award in 2004 is now nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The award gala also gave itself a dubious honor from a previous blunder. The gala rewarded itself in the female lead category, as it had placed the 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong nominated. The organizers canceled the nomination due to criticism.