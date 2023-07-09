There are many feature films about King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, Lacelot du Lac, Queen Guinevere (the most famous of medieval infidelities), the magician Merlin or the search for the Holy Grail. Arthurian legends and their literature are an inexhaustible source for cinema. A medieval era in which the British monarchy shone in all its splendor. These are some of the most prominent that are available on platforms:

Available on Apple TV Joshua Logan’s Camelot (1967)

Starring Richard Harris, Vanessa Redgrave, Franco Nero and David Hemmings. Dazzling film adaptation of the musical of the same name, premiered on Broadway in 1960, about the legendary medieval history of the kingdom of Camelot, which was the absolute record for the longest run in New York. The famous legend of King Arthur, officiated in all kinds of detail by a highly professional technical team (script by Alan Jay based on his own work, Technicolor photography by Richard H. Kline, artistic direction by Edwards Carrera and music by Alfred Newman inspired by Frederick Loewe’s score) and a somewhat surprising cast of actors in their adaptation to the different characters (Richard Harris is King Arthur, Franco Nero appears as Lancelot, Vanessa Redgrave as Guinevere and Lionel Jefries as King Pellinore).

King Arthur (Richard Harris) finds himself overwhelmed with sadness in the middle of the battlefield and seeks the help of Merlin (Laurence Naismith), to find out the cause of his state of mind. He appears to her in a twisted tree and tells her to remember how, years ago, he was already full of restlessness, waiting for the arrival of the foreign Guinevere (Vanessa Redgrave), who was to be his queen. Fortunately, love and marriage came at the same time, with which the fear of him disappeared. Arthur’s triumphs on the battlefields make him wonder if might always means right. With Guinevere agreeing, Arthur creates a new order of chivalry and invites all the kings of the land to lay down their arms and come join him. Peace becomes possible. No force constitutes the right, but all force must be at the service of the right.

The order of the Knights of the Round Table has been born. King Arthur’s invitation reaches the ears of the French knight Lancelot du Lac (Franco Nero), who, in the company of his squire Dap (Pierre Olaf) heads to Camelot to proclaim his loyalty to Arthur. Lancelot’s boasts about his physical perfection and his efforts to achieve purity of soul annoy the queen and the other knights. Guinevere expects to see her arrogance humiliated in Camelot’s top three knight tournament, but Lancelot ends up defeating all of his opponents. Now all of Camelot worships Sir Lancelot, including Guinevere. Lancelot’s soul, described as a celestial masterpiece, is in danger, he has fallen in love with the queen, King Arthur’s wife.

A blockbuster conveniently directed by Joshua Logan, a man of great theatrical conditions that the cinema filmed Picnic and The Legend of the Nameless City, another musical of exorbitant dimensions, whose careful recreation makes the more than two and a half hours of footage bearable. During the filming, the romance between Vanesssa Redgrave and Franco Nero arose, who became a happy couple. She had just made it big all over the world with her portrayal of Isadora Duncan and he was mostly doing spaghetti westerns. She was 30 years old and a Trotskyist militant, he was 25 and was not known to be a political militant. The romance caused a son, Carlo Gabriel Redgrave Nero, today a screenwriter and film director, and the couple broke up shortly after. But at the 1987 Sitges Festival, in the shadow of a spectacular screening of ‘Camelot’ on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of its premiere, both Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero were invited. Both agreed to attend the Festival, despite the fact that They had not spoken to each other for 20 years, the two shared a screening and subsequent dinner with the director of the Festival, at the time Joan Luis Goas. Goas recounted that at dinner Franco asked Vanessa, with a certain amount of irony, if she was still with Shakespeare. She didn’t like the tone and the hidden story behind the question, and automatically, as if he had the answer ready, he answered himself: «Yes. And you, are you still with Django?”, referring to his most famous spaghetti western character. It did not go beyond a simple anecdote and then they each went to their respective hotel suites. But the relationship had recovered, and soon after they were married. And until today.

Available for rent on Amazon and Apple TV John Boorman’s Excalibur (1981)

Starring Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren and Nicholas Clay. Dazzling spectacle that joins the medieval adventure cinema with the fantastic. Excalibur is the name of the magical sword, stuck in a rock, which, according to tradition, will give power and make the person who manages to get it out of the stone king of England. With Merlin’s (Nicol Williamson) help, Uther Pendragon (Gabriel Byrne) seduces Igrayne (Katrine Boorman), the wife of his ally. Merlin had made the condition that whatever Pendragon could achieve through his voluptuousness, should also be for Merlin. When the child Arthur is born from the relationship between Pendragon and Igrayne, Merlin wants him for himself. After Pendragon’s death, the nobility try to draw the sword from the stone, to choose a king and end the disputes between them, which no one succeeds. This is achieved by an already adolescent Arturo, which determines the future of the boy. That teenager becomes, over time, King Arthur (Nigel Terry), husband of the beautiful Guinevere (Cherie Lunghi), companion of Lancelot (Nicholas Clay), Perceval (Paul Geoffrey) and the other knights who come from the confines of the world to sit at the Round Table. But Arturo maintains a complicated relationship with Guinevere, who will fall in love with Lancelot living an adulterous passion. Elusive and amassing power, Merlin-turned-royal counselor must face off against the demonic witch Morgana (Helen Miren), the Court of Camelot’s worst enemy.

Although it is a Hollywood production, the film was shot in Ireland, highlighting a formidable use of exteriors, mainly meadows and water, a dazzling soundtrack, an aesthetic photographic treatment, costumes that mix rationality and strange topicality, and sets that combine artificiality with a millimeter reproduction of reality.

Available for rent on Rakuten TV and Apple TV ‘The First Knight’ by Jerry Zucker (1995)



Sean Connery and Julia Ormond, foreground.



Starring Sean Connery, Richard Gere, Julia Ormond and Ben Cross. Love, honor, betrayal and passion in the Kingdom of Camelot. The most original aspect of this film directed by Jerry Zucker (‘Land as you can’, ‘Ghost’, ‘Rats on the run’), is its break with the classical conception of the treatment of Lancelot, a character played here by Richard Gere. Lady Guinevere of Leonesse (Julia Ormond) is betrothed to the kind and wise King Arthur (Sean Connery), whom she truly loves. However, fate will cause that, before entering Camelot, Guinevere has an unexpected encounter with Lancelot (Richard Gere), the perfect warrior who saves her life, who, since her entire family died in the fire at her house as a child, he avoided being attached to any person, place, or thing. Knighted by Arthur, in gratitude for saving the life of his beloved, Lancelot will see his heart divided between love for his king and his country, and the passion that Guinevere inspires in him, arousing contradictory feelings in the heart of the new queen.

Available on Netflix. ‘The Knights of the Square Table and Their Mad Followers’ by Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam (1975)



The Knights of the Square Table.



Starring Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones. The Monty Pythons also made their contribution to the Arthurian legends in their first feature film. A parody of medieval England and King Arthur’s knights, which is really an excuse to execute an acid critique of the stereotypes of modern life. The Monty Pythons laugh at the Arthurian tale, the clichés of medieval chivalry novels and historical myths, enjoying themselves with their best acid, irreverent and absurd sense of humour, and their visual aesthetics, both of which are the unmistakable stamp of their Personal style.

King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his faithful squire Patsy (Terry Gilliam) scour England for knights willing to enter the court of Camelot. The fact that instead of riding a horse, King Arthur bounds forward, while his squire imitates with a pair of coconuts the sound of a steed’s hoofbeats, is not lost on castle keepers, who become entangled in a Byzantine argument with the monarch over the provenance of the coconuts. Thus, King Arthur and his knights will undertake their tireless search for the Holy Grail, having to deal with the most terrible enemies of the faith, who will take the form of evil rival knights, bloodthirsty beasts, witches, Mephistophelic soothsayers, Scotland Yard, and even a carnivorous rabbit, which they will meet along the way.

Some notable gags are the knights without a horse but with squires crashing two coconuts in order to pretend they are a mighty trotting army, the Black Knight who continues to fight undaunted even after all his limbs have been amputated, the Knights who say ” Neither »or the lack of control of the final credits.