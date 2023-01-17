The long-awaited series based on The Last of Us with a first episode that seems to have the fans very happy. Unfortunately it is one of those series whose episodes will be released on a weekly basis. So between now and March we will have to wait seven days to find out what fate has in store for Joel and Ellie.

We know that the wait can seem like an eternity to some, so we set out to make it more bearable. For this reason, today we bring you some recommendations for movies and series that you can watch while you wait for the next episode of this adaptation.

Chernobyl, the previous work of one of the creators of The Last of Us series

To take advantage of the fact that you already have HBO Max to watch The Last of Uswe recommend that you take a look at Chernobyl. This series was created and directed by the same person responsible for the adaptation of the Naughty Dog title. Although they are on different themes, it might give you an idea of ​​the tone the series will follow in the future.

What we did realize from the first episode is that Craig Mazin, the director, is capable of creating very good environments of uncertainty. If you watch the first episode of Chernobyl side by side with people puzzled by the explosion and the chaos of the beginning of the infection in TLOU, you’ll know what we’re talking about.

And if that was not enough Chernobyl is one of the most acclaimed television dramas of recent years. Its 5 episodes, one hour each, will make you stay glued to the television. We hope that as progress The Last of Us get to get a similar feeling on the part of the viewer. We assure you that you will not regret watching this miniseries.

The Road, a film that also inspired the Naughty Dog team

If they are fans of The Last of Us sure you heard about the movie the road, given that was a great inspiration for Naughty Dog. A view will let you know why, as their plots are quite similar. Although both deal with different disasters, in the end they are stories about human resilience and how to maintain our humanity in a cruel world.

The Road follows a man and his son who are always on the go to survive a post-apocalyptic world. Along the way, the man teaches her what is necessary to be on his own and tries to make her lose her innocence. Despite his somber tone, he manages to convey a message of hope in his last moments. You can also find it available on HBO Max.

Logan, a The Last of Us with superheroes

You probably weren’t expecting a superhero movie on this list, but we think Logan and The Last of Us have a lot of similarities. Both show us an old and pessimistic man who is hired to take a girl to a certain destination. Although they don’t get along at first, they end up developing a father-daughter relationship.

Although it has not been said, we believe that the Naughty Dog video game could have inspired Logan and then it inspired the series. Since here Wolverine’s objective is to use the money from taking the girl to get a yacht and escape. While on the TLOU series, Joel accepts the job in exchange for a vehicle so he can find his brother Tommy. Had they noticed? If you want to see it, you can find it on the Disney+ service.

Extermination, the tape that gave zombies a new look

Now if you want a movie that is somewhat similar on the horror side, we can’t pass up Extermination. This tape is often named as one of those that breathed new life into the zombie genre. Mainly because they were no longer presented as slow beings, but as bloodthirsty, violent and very fast. A very similar representation to the newly infected in the world of The Last of Us.

In Extermination we follow a messenger who wakes up from a coma just after the world fell victim to a virus. Here again we find a story where it turns out that the worst are not the zombies, but other humans. Of course, the infected do not miss the opportunity to give us good moments of action and terror.

The night of the living dead, another of the great inspirations of The Last of Us

Of course, no list of this type would be complete without George A. Romero’s zombie classic. Although by today’s standards it may not be terrifying, it is a classic to which the genre owes a lot. Even Neil Druckmann, one of the creators of The Last of Us, has said that without this movie we wouldn’t have the game.

Much of what we love about the genre we can see here. A mysterious infection that spreads, characters that are bitten and end up transforming, and a group trying to survive what seems like an endless horde. Nor can we fail to mention that bitter ending that we will not tell you about here.

Being a film of great impact and cultural importance, you can find it complete in several places. You can even enjoy it from its Wikipedia page or on YouTube with Spanish subtitles. Surely it won’t scare you, but it is quite likely that you will see similarities with The Last of Us and other jobs that deal with the undead.

Children of Men, another story of a journey to give humanity hope

Finally we close this list with Children of Men, by the Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón. Here for some strange reason humanity falls victim to an infertility pandemic. It has been 18 years since a new human being was born. However, our protagonist has the mission of taking the last pregnant woman to a safe place.

There are no blood-eating monsters or the latent danger of an airborne virus. Yet the film manages to convey a sense of purpose. Not to mention that it shows us a society on the brink of collapse. At the same time we find ourselves again with an apathetic protagonist, without hope for the future of humanity. But the journey he undertakes and what it means completely changes his mind.

Have you decided which one you’ll watch while you wait?

