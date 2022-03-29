We are a few days away from receiving the month of April and the streaming platforms are saying goodbye with new audiovisuals to welcome the fourth month of the year with more premieres.

In this note we leave you the list with the new releases of movies and series in Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+ and filmin between this Monday, March 28 to Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Disney+

Series:

“Moon Knight”

Oscar Isaac comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring Moon Knight to life. “Moon Knight” is the first series to hit the platform this year. The premiere is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 on Disney +.

Films:

“Nate’s Dream”

The adaptation of the novel of the same name by Tim Federle comes to Disney Plus. Nate Foste is a 13-year-old boy with a big goal: to be a Broadway star. “Nate’s Dream” hits the platform on April 1.

“A perfect plan”

“Quills”

Amazon Prime Video

Series:

“The Boarding School: The Summits” – Season 2

After the success of the first season, the second installment of “The boarding school: the summits” arrives this April 1 on Amazon Prime Video. There will be eight chapters that will once again captivate fans from start to finish.

“A wolf like me”

Movistar+

Series:

“The daughter”

The Spanish film directed by Manuel Martín Cuenca will be available from April 2 for all Movistar+ subscribers. Irene, a young teenager, becomes pregnant after running away from a juvenile center and ends up living with a legal guardian named Javier.

“Gunpowder milkshake” (explosive cocktail)

“Worth”

“Dangerous Cuts”

filmin

Series:

“The spectacular”

The four-episode Dutch series is set in Limburg in 1988, when the IRA, a terrorist group, moves its violence out of Britain. A police officer will launch an investigation in the Netherlands. “The spectacular” premieres on Tuesday, March 29.

Films:

“Fantasy”

Two brothers, after having been away from their parents since they were very young, decide to make their dream come true: to go on a cruise ship Fantasia with their parents. The film is a documentary written and directed by Aitor and Amaia Merino. It debuts on April 1.

“The beach bum”

“Sisters with transistors”

“Fanny Lye Set Free”