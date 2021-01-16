The release schedule is non-stop and the films that are slated for 2021 range from action, adventure and romance genres to stories inspired by hit books.

With After we fell and Tom Clancy’s without remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, as two of the most anticipated titles, there are several films of this type that will hit theaters or streaming services this year. Some of them are the following:

Films

Cherry – February 26

Directed by Russo brothers and starring Tom Holland, the film is based on the novel by Nico Walter. The plot leads us to discover the story of a young student meeting Emily. The two experience a strong, life-changing emotional connection. However, when he is about to lose his great love, he decides to make a desperate and ill-considered decision: to join the Army. But, unsurprisingly, the result will not be good for either of them.

Dune – October 1

Based on the novel by Frank Herbert, Dune follows Paul Atriedes (Timothée Chalamet), who becomes the center of a planetary war between his family and the Harkonnen.

Cruella – May 18

Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil Photo: Disney

The film will narrate the origins of Cruella several years before the events lived in The 101 Dalmatians of 1961, the great Disney classic.

Pinocchio – Premiere in 2021

With Roberto Benigni as Gepetto, the film takes us to the renowned story starring Pinocchio, the puppet who seeks to become a real boy.

Death on the Nile

Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when the idyllic honeymoon of a perfect couple is cut short in the most tragic way.

Series

One Hundred Years of Solitude – Premiere in 2021

Gabriel García Márquez, author of One Hundred Years of Solitude and winner of a Noble Award. Photo: broadcast

In 2019, Netflix announced that it had obtained the rights to One hundred years of loneliness, a story written by Gabriel García Márquez in 1967. In December 2020, the platform recruited Gonzalo and Rodrigo García Barcha, the sons of the renowned Colombian, as executive producers to follow the development of the series step by step, which would arrive in sometime in 2021.