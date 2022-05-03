Whether it’s for stories like “Jurassic world: Cretaceous camp”, comic moments in “A boss in diapers” or adventures in “Sonic prime”, Netflix is ​​the home of several animated characters that are liked by users in general.

With animated series that can stimulate illusion, arouse emotions and make the imagination soar, streaming has recently presented the list of programs that arrive on its platform.

Through its social networks, Netflix announced the return of popular content such as “Jurassic World: Hidden Adventure” and new episodes of “The Cuphead Show!”, “Tibucán” and “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”.

Also, the first images of these animated series have been released:

“Daniel Spellbound, the magic hunter”

“Dead end: the park of terror”

Animated series arrive on Netlix. “Sonic”, “Kung Fu Panda”, are some of them. Photo: Netflix

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5”

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior”

“My dad the bounty hunter”

“sonic prime”

“We lost our human (Spanish title pending).

These new productions and seasons are added to the usual Netflix premieres. The same ones for May have already been listed by streaming.

Netflix premieres in May 2022