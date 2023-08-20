Movies | An international film is being filmed in Tampere again: Well-known British actors are involved

Tampere plays a Swedish city in a comedic thriller.

in Tampere is currently being filmed Svalta – international film starring British actors Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as well as Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead).

I’m in power of the descriptions is double previously in Aamulehti. According to the magazine, the film crew has been seen at least at the restaurant on the edge of Tammelantori. In July, Aamulehti news I’m in power looking for assistants from Tampere for detective scenes via social media.

Tampere presents In Svalta Swedish city. The comedic serial killer thriller is directed by a Dutch duo Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil.

Film to Tampere program director Antti Toiviainen tells HS that Dominate will be shot along Pirkanmaa in addition to Tampere. Filming started last Monday.

Toiviainen estimates that the filming team consisted of 30–50 employees.

A film to be shot in Tampere produced by the US-based XYZ Films. Another American film shot in Tampere is also produced by the company, by Riley Stearns directed by and by Karen Gillan mixed Aaron Paul’s starred Dual (2022).

I’m in power the budget is around five million euros, which makes it a small indie production by Hollywood standards. Dualin the budget was the same.

Antti Toiviainen says that Tampere is especially interesting to filmmakers thanks to the city of Tampere’s 15 percent production incentives. 25 percent of the support comes from Business Finland.

Toiviainen says that the productions bring with them large investments, so the original incentive money will be returned many times over.

According to Toiviainen, Finland’s reliability and local know-how increase the country’s attractiveness from the perspective of international production companies.

According to Toiviainen, the relatively light Finnish bureaucracy was also praised when Svalta too were forced into the system again due to the actors’ strike that started in Hollywood this summer.

I’m in power filming will continue in Pirkanmaa until October. There is no information about the premiere of the film yet.