Movies An HS critic selected the top 10 films of the coron year

Year 2020 with its pandemics punished the film industry in an unprecedented way. However, good films appeared, some for streaming services, some even on the big screens, even though much of the planned theater premieres were canceled.

I think I have selected ten best films on this list, who came to this during the year for distribution to Finland, either in theaters, streaming services or rent.

One of the highs of the year, who came to cinemas in Finland on 31 January Parasite left the list because of my colleagues Veli-Pekka Lehtonen already chose it for his own to last year’s favorite list. Similarly, for example, presented at the Berlin Film Festival at the beginning of the year The Assistant was the best film I’ve seen this year, but it hasn’t arrived in Finland in any form yet.

In addition to the ones below, there will be many other great films by 2020, and many of myself have also gone unnoticed, so the list is by no means complete. The movies on the list are not ranked.

George MacKay in Battle Transmitters – 1917.­

Battle transmitters – 1917 (control Sam Mendes)

Ranked in World War I. Battle transmitters – 1917 is not a historical true story, but it feels like someone’s war was a dream or a story. There’s no worse plot either: two young soldiers set out on a dangerous messaging mission through enemy lines, that’s all. The main thing is the intoxicating screen experience. The illusion of one shot of the description does not seem like an empty gimmick, but that this is how this story had to be told. When it does so well it takes with it. My assessment here. For rent and sale in digital services, also available on DVD and blu-ray.

Also known as the rapper, Awkwafina (in the middle) leads the farewell cast.­

Farewell (control Lulu Wang)

Chinese-born Billi, who has lived in the United States since childhood (Awkwafina) gets to hear from his parents that his beloved grandmother is dying of cancer. The old man just doesn’t know it himself, because according to Chinese custom, the family only tells him the diagnosis on the deathbed. Despite parental opposition, Billi travels to China to meet his grandmother for the last time. “Warm-spirited” is already starting to be a soundingly clichéd attribute for the film, but that’s exactly what Farewell is, in the best possible way. It handles great emotions and themes subtly as well as wisely. Pertti Avolan reviews of the film can be read here and director Lulu Wang interview here. For rent and sale in digital services, also available as a DVD.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in Da 5 Bloods.­

Da 5 Bloods (control Spike Lee)

Da 5 Bloods intertwines so many different sidelines, themes, and genres too that the end result would seem like a completely inoperable mess. But in the hands of Spike Lee, that is not the case. The adventurous story of black Vietnam veterans looking for a cargo of gold expands into an impressive depiction of racism, oppression and divided societies. History and the present combine as nicely as Lee’s past At BlacKkKlansman. Delroy Lindo plays a thrilling role in the cast and Chadwick Boseman from its small side role to its large. And there it is Jasper Pääkkönen. My assessment here. On Netflix.

Emmi Parviainen and Laura Birn in the Club Game.­

Board game (control Jenni Toivoniemi)

A lot of films have been made in Finland about the twists and turns of the thirties. Likewise, from the setting where a group of friends gather at the cottage, the gaps tighten and the old dams rise to the surface. But rarely has all this been done as well as In a club game. Cleverly constructed film down to the last drawing. And its mood can be identified with it: when a group of friends, at their best or worst, feel like the last people on earth. Leena Virtanen estimate here. For sale in digital services, the rental version will be released in early 2021.

Jessie Buckley presents the second major part of I’m Thinking of Ending Things.­

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (control Charlie Kaufman)

This film is like the equivalent of the old saying “travel is more important than destination”. “It doesn’t matter the destination and that trip is completely pointless, but I guess you can try to claim something else for yourself,” it feels I’m Thinking of Ending Things states. And yet it’s not a heavily depressing experience. To some extent it does depress, but at the same time fascinates, teases, confuses, scares and amuses. A surreal masterpiece and Charlie Kaufman’s best film. Pekka Torvisen analysis here. On Netflix.

David Istejev is one of the activists seen in the film Welcome to Chechnya who helps persecuted homosexuals in Chechnya.­

Welcome to Chechnya (control David France)

There has been a shocking human rights crime in Chechnya, a member of the Russian Federation, for a few years now. People belonging to sexual minorities are persecuted, imprisoned, tortured and killed. Authorities involved in “clean-up” as well as ordinary citizens. Other countries will do nothing but resent, if at all. Instead, within Russia, human rights activists are risking their lives to help the persecuted – and this operation was filmed by documentary filmmaker David France with his cameras. The most startling and important documentary of the year. Interview with France here. For rent and sale in digital services.

Jennifer Ehle and Morfydd Clark in Saint Maud.­

Saint Maud (control Rose Glass)

Saint Maud is a description of the demonized young Maud (Morfydd Clark). In his own mind, Maud is not in the power of evil forces, but a chosen one of God with a special mission. Quite really Maud is a mentally ill person who would desperately need help before someone other than him suffers. Britti Rose Glass’s first long directorial work is a tight and oppressive torturous horror drama. It doesn’t offer any intriguing new, but it goes rare deep under the skin. My assessment here. Not yet for rent or sale.

Alma Pöysti will be seen in Tove’s title role.­

Tove (control Zaida Bergroth)

The biographical film Tove Jansson sovereignly ignores the pitfalls into which films about Finnish artists usually fall. It is not a celebratory portrait of a bum. It does not stiffen but lives and breathes. It looks and feels like Tove. And not Alma Pöystin performance in the title role can be overly praised. My assessment here. Not yet for rent or sale.

Viola Davis plays real-life blues star Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.­

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (control George C. Wolfe)

Ma Rainey (1886–1939) was a legendary American blues singer. This film also tells about him, but more about Raine’s Black Bottom fictional trumpet player Leve (Chadwick Boseman), an old-fashioned and big-dream young man. August Wilsonin the film based on the play is a weighty depiction of racism and positions of power, but most especially a masterpiece of the actors. Boseman (1976–2020) is a master in his last role, as well Viola Davis Raineyna. On Netflix.

The original voice actor of Seoul protagonist Joe Gardner is Jamie Foxx, the Finnish voice is Joonas Saartamo.­

Soul (control Pete Docter)

Joe, a teacher in his forties who dreams of a career as a jazz musician (Jamie Foxx) unexpectedly ends up as a soul beyond. Or, in fact, to the “front” from which newborn souls only end up on earth when they are ready for it. Joe gets a little soul named 22 (Tina Fey), which is of no interest to terrestrial life. Joe, on the other hand, desperately wants to get back to his old body, as his life was right in the middle. Soul is the best work by Pixar Animation Studio to date. It’s soaringly imaginative, beautiful, funny, crying, warm, experimental, effortlessly flowing forward – like a perfect jazz composition. Pekka Torvisen estimate here. On Disney +.