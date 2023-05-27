Movies | An art film with top actors was made into the world’s most expensive sex film without telling the makers

Malcolm McDowell and Helen Mirren are the actors of the infamous movie Caligula.

Caligula has been considered not only the world’s most expensive porn film, but also the freak of film history. The recut version now tries to restore “justice”.

Cannes’ prestigious film festivals mainly show big dramas and art films for a small audience. This year there has also been a rare exception in the group.

The software has included the world’s most expensive porn movie.

Yes, you read that right.

The world’s most expensive porn film had its new premiere last week in Cannes. It’s about the movie called Caligula.