Saturday, May 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | An art film with top actors was made into the world’s most expensive sex film without telling the makers

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Movies | An art film with top actors was made into the world’s most expensive sex film without telling the makers

Malcolm McDowell and Helen Mirren are the actors of the infamous movie Caligula. Picture: Penthouse Films International

Caligula has been considered not only the world’s most expensive porn film, but also the freak of film history. The recut version now tries to restore “justice”.

Cannes’ prestigious film festivals mainly show big dramas and art films for a small audience. This year there has also been a rare exception in the group.

The software has included the world’s most expensive porn movie.

Yes, you read that right.

The world’s most expensive porn film had its new premiere last week in Cannes. It’s about the movie called Caligula.

#Movies #art #film #top #actors #worlds #expensive #sex #film #telling #makers

See also  Music The rock band Kansas cancels both of their Finnish performances
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sudanese journalist before his death: If war and bullets do not kill you, lack of medicine will kill you!

Sudanese journalist before his death: If war and bullets do not kill you, lack of medicine will kill you!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result