Movies Amy Winehouse, who died ten years ago, is made into a new documentary – a mother who loses her memory wants to have her memories recovered

The singer’s mother, Janis Winehouse, wants to deposit her memories in the documentary so she doesn’t lose them as MS progresses.

Vocalist From Amy Winehouse a new documentary is made, this time about the singer’s mother Janis Winehouse through.

According to the publisher of the document, the BBC, Janis Winehouse’s views on events and her daughter’s life differ from the story that has been told in public before.

“I feel like the world didn’t know the real Amya,” Janis Winehouse said in a statement, according to news agency Reuters.

Other family members also tell the story of Amy Winehouse in the documentary. Previously unpublished material from the family’s own archives is also included.

The documentary will be commissioned by BBC Two and BBC Music. It will be released in July, the tenth anniversary of the singer’s death.

Amy Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at her London home at the age of 27. He had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his short career.

Documentary doing motivates Janis Winehouse, as she has had MS for a long time. One of the symptoms of MS is memory-related challenges.

“I am worried about the day when Amy will no longer live in my memories or in my heart. I don’t want that day to ever come, ”Janis Winehouse wrote in a 2014 publication Loving Amy in the book.

From Amy Winehouse has made a documentary before. Asif Kapadia won an Oscar in 2015 with a release Amydocument.

The singer’s family was not pleased with the documentary. They liked it misleading and in part incorrect. The singer’s father Mitch Winehouse by the documentary presents things in an unbalanced way.

However, it did not hinder the audience’s success. The film garnered a record number of viewers and became, at the time of its publication, the most popular British documentary of all time.

Amy Winehouse rose to the public in 2003 after his first album Frank was published. Before his death, he also managed to release another album. Back To Black was the best – selling album in the UK in 2007.

The new documentary has been reported, among other things BBC and RollingStone.